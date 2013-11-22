Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

XOne

Xbox One ab 268,99 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf dem eigenen Blog die Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 24. April 2017 könnt ihr unter anderem Dead Rising 4 und Torment - Tides of Numenera (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Darksiders 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und Legend of Kay - Anniversary für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Hier das komplette Angebot im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold: