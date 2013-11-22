Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote

Denis Michel
128634 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
19. April 2017 - 1:02 — vor 3 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf dem eigenen Blog die Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 24. April 2017 könnt ihr unter anderem Dead Rising 4 und Torment - Tides of Numenera (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Darksiders 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und Legend of Kay - Anniversary für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Hier das komplette Angebot im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Adam’s Venture - Origins für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Anima - Gate of Memories für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Dead Rising 4 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Dead Rising 4: Deluxe Edition für 53,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Dead Rising 4: Season Pass für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Elite Dangerous - Commander: Deluxe Edition für 33,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2: Complete s Collection für 29,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Kingdom - New Lands für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition für 9,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Penarium für 2,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Reus für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Sterendenn für 6,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Stick It To The Man für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Sun and Moon für 4,68 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Torment - Tides of Numenera für 39,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Vertical Drop Heroes HD für 5,35 Euro (33 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Kommentar hinzufügen