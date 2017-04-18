Humble Store: Simulation-Week mit Rabatten bis zu 80 Prozent

Denis Michel
Im Humble Store werden diese Woche diverse Simulationsspiele (samt den dazugehörigen Zusatzinhalten) zu reduzierten Preisen angeboten. Unter anderem könnt ihr dort Titel, wie Euro Truck Simulator 2, Project Cars (Testnote: 9.0), Kerbal Space Program, Democracy 3 und Plague Inc - Evolved günstiger erwerben. Die Rabatte reichen bis zu 80 Prozent. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Ace Combat - Assault Horizon: Enhanced Edition für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Big Pharma für 13,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Democracy 3 für 17,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2: Gold Edition für 8,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Game Dev Tycoon für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Goat Simulator für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Kerbal Space Program für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Kingdom - New Lands: Royal Edition für 8,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Plague Inc - Evolved für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Poly Bridge für 7,19 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Project Cars für 10,19 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Train Simulator 2017 für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
