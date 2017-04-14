Steam-Weekend-Deals: Lego-Wochenende, Frontier-Developments-Angebote und mehr

Denis Michel
Bei Steam könnt ihr an diesem Wochenende diverse Lego-Spiele zu teilweise bis zu 75 Prozent reduzierten Preisen abstauben. Außerdem gibt es Angebote vom Publisher Frontier Developments, darunter die beiden Spiele aus der Lost-Winds-Reihe. Darüber hinaus bekommt ihr Preisnachlässe auf weitere Spiele, wie NBA 2K17 (Testnote: 9.5), Fez (Testnote: 8.5), Overlord: Ultimate Evil Collection und mehr. Im Folgenden ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store:
- Endless Space Collection für 1,00 Euro (97 Prozent)
- Fez für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hard West für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition für 5,69 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Insurgency für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- King's Bounty: Ultimate Edition für 8,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lego Batman Trilogy für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lego Harry Potter - Die Jahre 1-4 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lego Marvel's Avengers für 10,19 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lost Winds: The Blossom Edition für 4,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17 für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Overlord: Ultimate Evil Collection für 8,36 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Tricky Towers für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Valley für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
