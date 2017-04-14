Humble Store: Focus-Home-Interactive-Weekend mit Rabatten bis 75 Prozent

Denis Michel
Freier Redakteur
14. April 2017 - 0:58
Im Humble Store wurde eine Publisher-Wochenendaktion von Focus Home Interactive gestartet. Bis zum kommenden Montag, den 17. April 2017 könnt ihr dort diverse Titel aus dem Portfolio des Spieleherstellers erwerben. Unter anderem wurden Spiele, wie Battlefleet Gothic - Armada (Testnote: 7.5), Styx - Master of Shadows, Blood Bowl 2 (Testnote: 7.5), Sherlock Holmes - Crimes and Punishments (Testnote: 6.0), The Technomancer (Testnote: 6.5) und Bound By Flame (Testnote: 7.0) im Preis gesenkt. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Act of Aggression für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Battlefleet Gothic - Armada für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2 für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Bound By Flame für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Cities XL Platinum für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Contrast für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Etherium für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mars - War Logs für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mordheim - City of the Damned für 11,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Runaway - The Dream of The Turtle für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sherlock Holmes - Crimes and Punishments für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Styx - Master of Shadows für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Next Big Thing für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Technomancer für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Yesterday für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
