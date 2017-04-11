GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 11: Bis zu 80 Prozent Rabatt auf Tropico 5, Dungeons 2, Kathy Rain und mehr

Denis Michel
11. April 2017 - 0:42
CD Projekt hat im hauseigenen GOG-Store den mittlerweile elften Weekly-Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr diverse Titel, wie Tropico 5 (Testnote: 8.0), Dungeons 2, Kathy Rain, Port Royale, Patrizier oder auch King's Bounty - Warriors of the North (Testnote: 7.0) zu teilweise bis zu 80 Prozent reduzierten Preisen erwerben könnt. Hier ein paar Beispielangebote aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Blackhole für 2,09 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Crookz - The Big Heist für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dungeons 2 für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- IL-2 Sturmovik - 1946 für 2,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Kathy Rain für 4,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- King's Bounty - Warriors of the North: Complete Edition für 4,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Men of War - Assault Squad GotY für 2,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Patrician 1+2 für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Port Royale für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD für 2,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Space Rangers HD - A War Apart für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Star Wolves für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition für 16,09 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- UFO - Aftershock für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
