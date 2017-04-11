Humble Store: Survival-Week: Conan Exiles, Dead by Daylight, The Long Dark und weitere Angebote

Denis Michel
11. April 2017 - 0:10
Im Humble Store gibt es diese Woche im Rahmen eines Survival-Sales einige ausgewählte Vertreter des Genres günstiger zu ergattern. Neben Conan Exiles könnt ihr unter anderem noch Dead by Daylight, The Long Dark, Depth, The Black Death oder auch Space Engineers eurer Steam-Bibliothek hinzufügen und dabei teilweise bis zu 80 Prozent des regulären Preises sparen. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick:
- 60 Seconds! für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- 7 Days to Die (Early Access) für 9,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Astroneer (Early Access) für 17,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Conan Exiles (Early Access) für 23,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Depth für 6,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Dead by Daylight für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Empyrion - Galactic Survival (Early Access) für 12,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Grav (Early Access) für 7,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Hurtworld (Early Access) für 17,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Osiris - New Dawn für 18,39 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Outlast für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Rising World (Early Access) für 11,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Space Engineers (Early Access) für 6,89 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Terratech (Early Access) für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Black Death (Early Access) für 12,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
- The Culling (Early Access) für 17,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The Long Dark (Early Access) für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- This War of Mine: Humble Deluxe Edition für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
