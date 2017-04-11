Humble Store: Survival-Week: Conan Exiles, Dead by Daylight, The Long Dark und weitere Angebote

Im Humble Store gibt es diese Woche im Rahmen eines Survival-Sales einige ausgewählte Vertreter des Genres günstiger zu ergattern. Neben Conan Exiles könnt ihr unter anderem noch Dead by Daylight, The Long Dark, Depth, The Black Death oder auch Space Engineers eurer Steam-Bibliothek hinzufügen und dabei teilweise bis zu 80 Prozent des regulären Preises sparen. Nachfolgend alle Angebote im Überblick: