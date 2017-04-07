Humble Store: Call-of-Duty-Weekend mit bis zu 66 Prozent Rabatt

Denis Michel
7. April 2017 - 0:18
Im Humble Story gibt es aktuell und noch bis kommenden Montag, den 10. April 2017, im Rahmen eines Call-of-Duty-Weekends diverse Ableger des Franchises aus dem Hause Activision zu erwerben. Wer Titel, wie Call of Duty - Black Ops 3 (Testnote: 8.5), Call of Duty - Ghosts (Testnote: 8.5), oder Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare (Testnote: 8.0) seiner Steam-Bibliothek hinzufügen möchte, spart beim Kauf bis zu 66 Prozent. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das ganze Angebot gibt es wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- Call of Duty 2 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare: Gold Edition für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare: Season Pass für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 2 Bundle für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3 für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: Season Pass für 39,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Ghosts: Gold Edition für 20,39 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty 3 - Modern Warfare 3 Bundle für 43,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Call of Duty 4 - Modern Warfare für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
