Xbox Live Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote: Homefront, UFC 2, Worms, Giana Sisters und mehr

XOne

Xbox One ab 268,99 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Neben EA Sports UFC 2 und Homefront - The Revolution (Testnote: 7.0) für die Xbox One, können die Gold-Mitglieder diesmal Worms Revolution und Giana Sisters - Twisted Dreams (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox 360 erwerben. Darüber hinaus gibt es den Pre-Order-Titel Crawl und die Zusatzinhalte zu Homefront - The Revolution als Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One. Hier alle Deals im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold: