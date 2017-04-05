Xbox Live Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote: Homefront, UFC 2, Worms, Giana Sisters und mehr

Denis Michel
Denis Michel
5. April 2017 - 20:05
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Neben EA Sports UFC 2 und Homefront - The Revolution (Testnote: 7.0) für die Xbox One, können die Gold-Mitglieder diesmal Worms Revolution und Giana Sisters - Twisted Dreams (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox 360 erwerben. Darüber hinaus gibt es den Pre-Order-Titel Crawl und die Zusatzinhalte zu Homefront - The Revolution als Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One. Hier alle Deals im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold
- Deadpool für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2 für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2: Deluxe Edition für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition für 3,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Heart & Slash für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution für 12,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution: Freedom Fighter Bundle für 15,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Homefront - The Revolution: Expansion Pass für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Mekazoo für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2 für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2 + 630.000 Münzen für 16,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2 + 1,5 Mio. Münzen für 33,74 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2 + 2,5 Mio. Münzen für 43,54 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Pool Nation FX für 5,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Toy Odyssey für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Arcania für 1,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Black Knight Sword für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Civilization Revolution für 8,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- de Blob 2 für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Deadpool für 14,79 Euro (63 Prozent)
- Destroy All Humans: Path of the Furon für 1,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Fantastische Haustiere für 1,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Giana Sisters - Twisted Dreams für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Splatters für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Worms Revolution für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Worms Ultimate Mayhem für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
