PS-Store: Große Osteraktion mit zahlreichen Rabatten gestartet

Denis Michel
126568 EXP - Freier Redakteur
6. April 2017 - 2:35 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Sony hat im Playstation Store die diesjährige Osteraktion mit bis zu 60 Prozent Rabatt auf diverse PS4-, PS3- und PS-Vita-Titel gestartet. Unter anderem könnt ihr dort aktuell Spiele, wie Rise of the Tomb Raider (Testnote: 9.0), GTA 5 (Testnote: 10), FIFA 17 (Testnote: 8.5), Battlefield 1 (MP-Testnote: 9.0) und Overwatch (Testnote: 9.5) günstiger erwerben. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Shop (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
PS4:
- ARK - Survival Evolved: Founder's Edition für 26,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Batman - Arkham Knight für 12,99 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1 für 34,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- FIFA 17 für 24,99 Euro (64 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 34,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Overwatch: Origins Edition für 39,99 Euro (42 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum für 24,99 Euro (58 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim: Special Edition für 34,99 Euro (41 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: GotY für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs 2 für 34,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
PS3:
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood: Komplettpaket für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Battlefield 4: Premium für 11,99 Euro (76 Prozent)
- Bioshock Infinite: Ultimate Edition für 8,99 Euro (82 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Black Ops 3 für 19,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse für 9,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Just Cause 2: Ultimate Edition für 3,99 Euro (73 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 17 für 12,99 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Mafia 2 für 6,99 Euro (76 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17 für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Thief für 3,99 Euro (73 Prozent)
PS-Vita:
- Assassin's Creed 3 Liberation für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Digimon Story - Cyber Sleuth: Digital Edition für 9,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Lego Der Herr der Ringe für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lost Dimension für 6,99 Euro (82 Prozent)
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 für 9,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Persona 4 Golden für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rayman Origins für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed für 4,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Super Meat Boy für 4,99 Euro (68 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead: Die komplette erste Staffel für 3,99 Euro (73 Prozent)
Zu Arkham Knight ist übrigens auch der Season Pass um 66% rabattiert. Hab mir die Tage die Limited Edition bei Amazon für günstige 29€ gesichert. Zusammen mit dem Season Pass für 7€ komm ich günstiger als mit der GOTY Fassung weg und hab mehr davon.
