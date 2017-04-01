Steam-Wochenende: Große Anime-Aktion und weitere Angebote

Denis Michel
125745 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
1. April 2017 - 2:02 — vor 3 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Bei Steam gibt es an diesem Wochenende wieder Rabatte auf zahlreiche Titel. So könnt ihr im Rahmen einer großen Anime-Aktion diverse Spiele und Videos günstiger ergattern. Darüber hinaus wurden noch weitere Titel im Preis gesenkt, darunter das im Early-Access erhältliche Weltraum-Survival-Spiel Osiris - New Dawn, Capcoms Prügelspiel Street Fighter 5 (Testnote: 8.0) und das JRPG Tales of Zestiria (Testnote: 7.5). Hier ein paar Beispielangebote aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):
- Aragami für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ark - Survival Evolved (Early Access) für 9,23 Euro (67 Prozent)
- BlazBlue - Chronophantasma Extend für 6,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition für 12,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Dragonball - Xenoverse 2 für 33,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Furi für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- God Eater 2 - Rage Burst für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Guilty Gears Xrd - Revelator für 32,19 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Momodora - Reverie Under the Moonlight für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Osiris - New Dawn (Early Access) für 18,39 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Sonic Games Collection für 26,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Street Fighter 5 für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tales of Zestiria für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 3 - Morrowind: GotY für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Legend of Korra für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Valkyria Chronicles für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen