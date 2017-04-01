Steam-Wochenende: Große Anime-Aktion und weitere Angebote

Bei Steam gibt es an diesem Wochenende wieder Rabatte auf zahlreiche Titel. So könnt ihr im Rahmen einer großen Anime-Aktion diverse Spiele und Videos günstiger ergattern. Darüber hinaus wurden noch weitere Titel im Preis gesenkt, darunter das im Early-Access erhältliche Weltraum-Survival-Spiel Osiris - New Dawn, Capcoms Prügelspiel Street Fighter 5 (Testnote: 8.0) und das JRPG Tales of Zestiria (Testnote: 7.5). Hier ein paar Beispielangebote aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Link in den Quellenangaben):