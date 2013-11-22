Xbox Live Deals with Gold mit Mafia 3, WWE 2K17, Call of Duty und mehr

XOne

Xbox One ab 268,99 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Auf dem Blog von Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ wurden die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 3. April 2017 könnt ihr unter anderem Mafia 3 (Testnote: 7.5) für die Xbox One und das Call of Duty - Modern Warfare Bundle (mit allen drei Teilen der Serie) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One wurden diesmal die DLCs zu Dead or Alive 5 Last Round im Preis gesenkt. Hier die ganze Liste im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold: