Xbox Live Deals with Gold mit Mafia 3, WWE 2K17, Call of Duty und mehr

Denis Michel
29. März 2017 - 0:58 — vor 10 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf dem Blog von Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ wurden die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 3. April 2017 könnt ihr unter anderem Mafia 3 (Testnote: 7.5) für die Xbox One und das Call of Duty - Modern Warfare Bundle (mit allen drei Teilen der Serie) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Als Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One wurden diesmal die DLCs zu Dead or Alive 5 Last Round im Preis gesenkt. Hier die ganze Liste im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- 101 Ways To Die für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Albedo - Eyes From Outer Space für 4,20 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Bedlam für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Cast of the Seven Godsends - Redux für 2,10 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Castles für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: Blizzard Mountain für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 3: VIP für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Her Majesty’s Spiffing für 12,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Mafia 3 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mafia 3: Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17: Digital Deluxe für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17: Goldberg Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17: Mein Spieler-Kick Start für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17: NXT Enhancement Pack für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17: Season Pass für 20,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Zombie Army Trilogy für 10,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
