Humble Store: Square-Enix-Wochenende mit Deus Ex, Hitman, Tomb Raider, Just Cause und mehr

Im Humble Store werden an diesem Wochenende die Spiele aus dem Portfolio von Square Enix zu reduzierten Preisen angeboten. Bis zum kommenden Montag, den 27. März 2017 könnt ihr hier Spiele aus Serien wie Deus Ex, Hitman, Tomb Raider, Just Cause und mehr erwerben. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Shop (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):