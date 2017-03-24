Humble Store: Square-Enix-Wochenende mit Deus Ex, Hitman, Tomb Raider, Just Cause und mehr

Denis Michel
24. März 2017 - 0:12 — vor 40 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Im Humble Store werden an diesem Wochenende die Spiele aus dem Portfolio von Square Enix zu reduzierten Preisen angeboten. Bis zum kommenden Montag, den 27. März 2017 könnt ihr hier Spiele aus Serien wie Deus Ex, Hitman, Tomb Raider, Just Cause und mehr erwerben. Nachfolgend ein paar Beispiele aus dem Shop (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided: Digital Deluxe Edition für 23,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Deus Ex Collection für 8,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Eidos Anthology für 51,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hitman für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hitman Collection für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Just Cause 3 für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Just Cause Collection für 4,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lara Croft und der Tempel des Osiris für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Legacy of Kain Collection für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Life is Strange: Complete Season für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Mini Ninjas für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Murdered - Soul Suspect für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Supreme Commander 2 für 3,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Thief für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Thief Collection für 11,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
