Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Spore-Franchise, RPG-Maker-Serie und mehr

Steam bietet diese Woche im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms das Spore-Franchise und die RPG-Maker-Serie zu reduzierten Preisen an. Zudem könnt ihr den Motorsport Manager kostenlos ausprobieren und auf Wunsch auch mit 50 Prozent Rabatt erwerben. Überdies gibt es noch Preisnachlässe auf diverse andere Spiele, darunter GTA 5 (Testnote: 10), Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons, Headlander (Testnote: 7.5), Everspace oder Scribblenauts Unlimited. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):