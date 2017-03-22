Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Spore-Franchise, RPG-Maker-Serie und mehr

Denis Michel
Steam bietet diese Woche im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms das Spore-Franchise und die RPG-Maker-Serie zu reduzierten Preisen an. Zudem könnt ihr den Motorsport Manager kostenlos ausprobieren und auf Wunsch auch mit 50 Prozent Rabatt erwerben. Überdies gibt es noch Preisnachlässe auf diverse andere Spiele, darunter GTA 5 (Testnote: 10), Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons, Headlander (Testnote: 7.5), Everspace oder Scribblenauts Unlimited. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- D4 - Dark Dreams Don't Die für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Democracy 3 für 5,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Earth Defense Force 4.1 - The Shadow of New Despair für 28,97 Euro (37 Prozent)
- Everspace (Early Access) für 22,39 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Furi + DLCs für 15,28 Euro (36 Prozent)
- Ghost Master für 1,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Headlander + Soundtrack für 6,89 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Motorsport Manager für 17,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Nihilumbra für 2,09 Euro (70 Prozent)
- OneShot + Soundtrack für 9,63 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Ride für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- RPG Maker MV für 29,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- RPG Maker XP für 9,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Scribblenauts Unlimited für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Spore + DLCs für 5,85 Euro (83 Prozent)
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords (Early Access) für 17,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Steamworld Dig für 2,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales Collection für 13,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
