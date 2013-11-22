Xbox Live Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote mit Resident Evil 7, Final Fantasy 15, NBA 2K17 & mehr

Denis Michel
124301 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
21. März 2017 - 11:55 — vor 47 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 27. März 2017 können die Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Final Fantasy 15 (Testnote: 8.5) und Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0) in der Enhanced Edition für die Xbox One, sowie Bound by Flame (Testnote: 7.0) und NBA 2K17 (Testnote: 9.5) für die Xbox One günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus gibt es diverse Spotlight-Angebote für beide Konsolen, die für alle Xbox-Live-Mitglieder gelten. Unter anderem wurden hier Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Testnote: 9.0), sowie andere Teile der Serie, Thomas Was Alone und weitere Spiele im Preis reduziert. Hier die ganze Liste im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold
- Blood Bowl 2 für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2: Echsenmenschen für 4,68 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2: Untoten für 4,68 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Coffin Dodgers für 6,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Dangerous Golf für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 13,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 15 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 15: Digital Premium Edition für 66,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Infinite Air with Mark McMorris für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mordheim - City of the Damned für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Mordheim - City of the Damned: Witch Hunters für 8,49 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Slender - The Arrival für 4,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Steamworld Dig für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Die Peanuts - Der Film Snoopys große Abenteuer für 10,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Valley für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote
- Beyond Eyes für 4,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dear Esther: Landmark Edition für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Everspace (Game Preview) für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Fragments of Him für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Fru für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- In Between für 6,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: 200,000 VC-Pack für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: 450,000 VC-Pack für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: 75,000 VC-Pack für 17,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: All-Time College Bundle für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: Kobe Bryant Legend Edition für 49,49 Euro (45 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold für 55,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Never Alone für 3,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Perfect Woman für 4,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 0 für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 0: Kostüm-Gesamtpaket für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 4 für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 5 für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 6 für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard für 52,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: Deluxe Edition für 78,84 Euro (17 Prozent)
- Resident Evil - Revelations 2: Deluxe Edition für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Resident Evil - Revelations 2: Season Pass für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Resident Evil: Triple Pack für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Silence für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Smite: Ultimatives Gott-Paket Bundle für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Smite: 1500 Juwelen für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Smite: 200 Juwelen für 3,34 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Smite: 2500 Juwelen für 23,44 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Smite: 3500 Juwelen für 33,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Smite: 400 Juwelen für 5,35 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Smite: 800 Juwelen für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Smite: 8000 Juwelen für 66,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Bunker für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Little Acre für 7,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Magic Circle: Gold Edition für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Thomas Was Alone für 2,97 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition für 1,65 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Wheels of Aurelia für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold
Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote
- Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Resident Evil für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 0 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 0: Kostüm-Gesamtpaket für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 4 für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 5 für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 5: Untold Stories Bundle für 4,59 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Resident Evil 6 für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Resident Evil - Code Veronica X für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Resident Evil - Operation Racoon City für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Resident Evil - Revelations 2: Season Pass für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen