GOG: Weekly Sale Vol. 9 mit The Dwarves, Aquanox, Darksiders und mehr

21. März 2017 - 0:50 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf GOG.com wurde der inzwischen neunte Weekly Sale mit diversen Rabatten gestartet. Bis zum 27. März 2017, um 19:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr eure GOG-Bibliothek unter anderem durch DRM-Freie Versionen von Darksiders Warmastered Edition (Testnote: 8.0), Aquanox 2 - Revelation, The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (Testnote: 8.0), Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition, Die Zwerge (Testnote: 7.0), oder auch die Black-Mirror-Trilogie ergänzen. Hier ein paar Angebote aus dem Store (die komplette Liste findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Aquanox 2 - Revelation für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Battle Worlds - Kronos für 4,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Black Mirror 3 für 2,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Codename Panzers - Phase Two für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dark Fall 2 - Lights Out für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Desperados 2 - Cooper's Revenge für 2,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Die Zwerge für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Imperium Galactica 2 - Alliances für 7,59 Euro (20 Prozent)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- This is the Police für 9,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
