Playstation Store: Bis zu 80 Prozent Rabatt auf Ubisoft-Spiele // Doom als Angebot der Woche

Denis Michel
19. März 2017 - 2:38 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Im Playstation Store wurden bis zum 20. März verschiedene Ubisoft-Titel um teilweise bis zu 80 Prozent reduziert. Neben Rabatten auf ältere Spiele, wie Watch Dogs (Testnote: 9.0), Rayman Legends (Testnote: 9.5) oder Assassin’s Creed 4 - Black Flag (Testnote: 8.0) gibt es auch Preisnachlässe auf aktuelle Veröffentlichungen, wie For Honor (Testnote: 6.0), Watch Dogs 2 (Testnote: 8.0) oder The Division (Testnote: 8.5). Darüber hinaus wurde Doom (Testnote: 8.5) als Angebot der Woche im Preis gesenkt. Hier die komplette Liste im Überblick:
- Assassin's Creed 4 - Black Flag für 9,99 statt 29,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate für 19,99 statt 39,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition für 29,99 statt 69,99 Euro (57 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed - The Ezio Collection für 24,99 statt 49,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed Triple Pack für 34,99 statt 99,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed Unity für 14,99 statt 39,99 Euro (62 Prozent)
- Doom für 14,99 statt 69,99 Euro (78 Prozent)
- Doom: Digital Deluxe Edition für 24,99 statt 109,99 Euro (77 Prozent)
- Eagle Flight für 24,99 statt 39,99 Euro (37 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal-Bundle für 34,99 Euro (56 Prozent)
- For Honor: Deluxe Edition für 49,99 statt 69,99 Euro (28 Prozent)
- For Honor: Gold Edition für 79,99 statt 99,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege für 19,99 statt 39,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege Year 2: Gold Edition für 49,99 statt 69,95 Euro (28 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege + The Division-Bundle für 34,99 statt 79,99 Euro (56 Prozent)
- Rayman Legends für 9,99 statt 29,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
- The Division für 19,99 statt 49,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Division: Season Pass für 24,99 statt 39,99 Euro (37 Prozent)
- The Division: Gold Edition für 39,99 statt 89,99 Euro (55 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs für 7,99 statt 39,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs: Complete Edition für 9,99 statt 49,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs 2 für 34,99 statt 69,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs 2: Deluxe Edition für 39,99 statt 79,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition für 59,99 statt 109,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Werewolves Within für 19,99 statt 29,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Zombi für 4,99 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
