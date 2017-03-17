Humble Store: Telltale-Woche und Alien-Wochenende

Denis Michel
17. März 2017 - 3:06
Im Humble Store gibt es aktuell im Rahmen der Telltale-Woche verschiedene Spiele des Studios zu reduzierten Preisen zu erwerben. Unter anderem gewährt Humble hier Preisnachlass auf Titel, wie Batman (Testnote: 8.5), The Wolf Among Us (Testnote: 8.5) und Game of Thrones (Testnote: 7.5). Außerdem wurde im Store das Alien-Wochenende gestartet, bei dem ihr bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt auf Alien - Isolation (Testnote: 6.5) und die dazugehörigen DLCs, sowie auf Aliens - Colonial Marines (Testnote: 5.0) bekommt. Hier alle die Angebote im Überblick:
- Alien - Isolation für 9,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Alien - Isolation: Corporate Lockdown für 3,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Alien - Isolation: Crew Expendable für 1,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Alien - Isolation: Last Survivor für 1,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Alien - Isolation: Lost Contact für 3,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Alien - Isolation: Safe Haven für 3,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Alien - Isolation: Season Pass für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Alien - Isolation: The Collection für 11,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Aliens - Colonial Marines Collection für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Back to the Future für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Batman für 13,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Game of Thrones für 6,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Jurassic Park für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Minecraft - Story Mode für 11,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Minecraft - Story Mode: Adventure Pass für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Poker Night at the Inventory für 0,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Poker Night 2 für 0,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Puzzle Agent für 0,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Puzzle Agent 2 für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Tales from the Borderlands für 5,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead: Season 1 für 5,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead: 400 Days für 1,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead: Season 2 für 5,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Wolf Among Us für 5,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
