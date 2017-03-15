Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Van-Helsing-Franchise, Space Hulk - Deathwing und mehr

Denis Michel
123412 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
15. März 2017 - 4:10
Steam bietet aktuell im Zuge des Midweek-Madness-Programms das gesamte Van-Helsing-Franchise und den First-Person-Shooter Space Hulk - Deathwing (Testnote: 6.5) zu reduzierten Preisen an. Darüber hinaus gibt es Rabatten auf weitere Titel, wie Hitman (Testnote: 9.0), Mad Max (Testnote: 7.5), sowie Mount & Blade - Warband (Testnote: 8.0) und ihr könnt verschiedene Bundles von Daedalic, Frozenbyte und Meridian 4 günstiger ergattern. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- 2 Dark: Deluxe Edition für 25,18 Euro (24 Prozent)
- Awesomenauts für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Candle für 12,74 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Daedalic Adventure Bundle 2 für 41,75 Euro (54 Prozent)
- Daedalic Gigantic Bundle für 28,79 Euro (82 Prozent)
- Dead Synchronicity - Tomorrow Comes Today für 5,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Edna bricht aus für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Frozenbyte Collection 2016 für 12,32 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Gothic Universe Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hitman für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Legend of Kay Anniversary für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lost Grimoires 2 - Shard of Mystery für 4,79 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lucius Bundle für 4,59 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Mad Max für 6,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Meridian 4 Action-Adventure Bundle für 23,95 Euro (42 Prozent)
- Meridian 4 Latest Bundle für 25,45 Euro (41 Prozent)
- Mount & Blade - Warband für 6,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Oceanhorn - Monster of Uncharted Seas für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Risen Franchise Pack für 14,56 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Space Hulk - Deathwing für 26,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Franchise Pack für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Silent Age für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen