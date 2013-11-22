Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Ubisoft-Sale

Denis Michel
15. März 2017 - 1:00 — vor 22 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf dem Blog von Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ wurden die Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch einen großen Publisher-Sale, bei dem ihr diverse Spiele von Ubisoft zu reduzierten Preisen erwerben könnt. Hier die komplette Liste im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis zum 20. März):
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Bioshock: The Collection für 32,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection für 19,80 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15 für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: JCB für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15: Official Expansion (Gold) für 10,04 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Gears of War 4 für 34,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition für 59,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition: Day One Version für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hitman: Intro Pack für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hitman: The: Complete First Season für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- I, Zombie für 2,67 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Kingdom - New Lands für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Knee Deep für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- OlliOlli 2: XL Edition für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Quantum Break für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Recore für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Assembly für 11,09 Euro (40 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Axiom Verge für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked für 9,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Gears of War 4: Run The Jewels Airdrop für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Her Majesty’s Spiffing für 13,87 Euro (25 Prozent)
- I Am Bread für 9,74 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Knight Squad für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Level 22 für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Manual Samuel für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Party Hard für 6,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Reagan Gorbachev für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Shantae - Half-Genie Hero für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Sky Force Anniversary für 7,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Slain - Back from Hell für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Final Station für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Westerado - Double Barreled für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Xenoraid für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
Xbox One - Ubisoft-Sale:
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 4 - Black Flag: Season Pass für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate: Jack the Ripper für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate: Season Pass für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed - The Ezio Collection für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed: Triple Pack (Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate) für 33,00 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle für 40,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4 für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4: Gold Edition für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4: Season Pass für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry Primal für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry Primal: Apex Edition für 22,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack: Super Edition für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Just Dance 2017 für 30,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Just Dance Unlimited: 1-Monats-Ticket für 4,49 Euro (10 Prozent)
- Just Dance Unlimited: 24-Stunden-Ticket für 3,19 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Monopoly Family Fun Pack für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Rayman Legends für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Steep für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Steep: Gold Edition für 53,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Crew: Calling All Units für 17,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Crew: Season Pass für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Crew: Ultimate Edition für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege + The Division Bundle für 47,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Complete Edition für 53,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege Year 2: Gold Edition für 41,49 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rainbow Six - Siege: Edelsteine-Paket für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Division für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Division: Gold Edition für 36,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- The Division: Season Pass für 27,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Trackmania Turbo für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Trials of The Blood Dragon für 7,25 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Trials of the Blood Dragon + Trials Fusion: TAM Edition für 18,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs: Season Pass für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs: Complete Edition für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs 2 für 38,49 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition für 65,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Xbox 360 - Ubisoft-Sale:
- Assassin’s Creed für 3,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 3 für 3,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 3: Season Pass für 7,12 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 4 - Black Flag für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 4 - Black Flag: Schrei nach Freiheit für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed 4 - Black Flag: Season Pass für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry Classic für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Far Cry 2 für 3,29 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Far Cry 3 für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon für 5,75 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Far Cry 4: Season Pass für 9,89 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Just Dance 2017 für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Rayman Legends für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rayman Origins für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- South Park - Der Stab der Wahrheit für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Trials Fusion: Season Pass für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Watch Dogs für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
