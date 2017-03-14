GOG-Weekly-Sale Vol. 8 mit Batman, The Witcher 3, Outlast, Soma und anderen Angeboten

Denis Michel
14. März 2017 - 3:38 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf GOG.com wurde der Weekly-Sale Vol. 8 mit diversen ausgewählten Angeboten gestartet. Bis zum 20. März 2017 um 18:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) werden hier unter anderem Batman - The Telltale Series (Testnote: 8.5), The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt (Testnote: 9.0), Outlast (Testnote: 7.5) und Soma (Testnote: 7.0) günstiger angeboten. Die Rabatte reichen bis 85 Prozent. Hier ein paar Beispielangebote aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- A Bird Story für 0,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Amnesia - The Dark Descent für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Batman - The Telltale Series für 15,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Dreamfall - The Longest Journey für 4,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Outlast für 4,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Soma für 9,49 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Tales from the Borderlands für 5,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: GotY für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Wolf Among Us für 5,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- To The Moon für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Trine Enchanted Edition für 2,09 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Volgarr the Viking für 2,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
