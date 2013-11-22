Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote // EA-Publisher-Sale

Denis Michel
Auf dem Blog von Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“, wurden die neuen Deals with Gold für diese Woche veröffentlicht. Bis zum 13. März können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Dead Rising 4 und Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Call of Duty - Black Ops 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und Lost Planet 2 (Testnote: 7.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Zudem gibt es einige Titel aus Microsofts Preview-Programm als Spotlight-Angebote. Der Publisher Electronic Arts bietet darüber hinaus im Rahmen eines Sales diverse Titel aus dem eigenen Portfolio zu reduzierten Preisen an. Hier alle Rabatte im Überblick (Xbox-360-Titel aus dem Abwärtskompatibilitätsprogramm sind mit einem Sternchen gekennzeichnet):
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Dead Rising 4 für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Dead Rising 4: Deluxe Edition für 58,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Dead Rising 4: Season Pass für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mega Man: Legacy Collection für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: Season Pass für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Strider für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Bug Butcher für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- The Escapists für 5,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: Blood and Wine für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: Hearts of Stone für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: Expansion Pass für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: GotY für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote (Game Preview):
Xbox One - EA-Publisher-Sale:
- Battlefield 1 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Ultimate Edition für 83,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle für 49,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Battlefield 4 für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battlefield - Hardline für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dragon Age - Inquisition: Deluxe Edition für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dragon Age - Inquisition: GotY für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- FIFA 17 für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- FIFA 17: Deluxe Edition für 29,70 Euro (67 Prozent)
- FIFA 17: Super Deluxe Edition für 69,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- NHL 17 für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- NHL 17: Deluxe Edition für 29,70 Euro (67 Prozent)
- NHL 17: Super Deluxe Edition für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2 für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2: Deluxe Edition für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 17 für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 17: Deluxe Edition für 26,40 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 17: Super Deluxe Edition für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Need for Speed: Deluxe Bundle für 12,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2 für 8,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition für 10,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront Rogue One: Scarif für 9,74 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront: Ultimate Edition für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Titanfall 2 für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Titanfall 2: Deluxe Edition für 36,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle für 18,74 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Unravel für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Xbox 360 - EA-Publisher-Sale:
