Xbox Live: Neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote // EA-Publisher-Sale

Auf dem Blog von Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“, wurden die neuen Deals with Gold für diese Woche veröffentlicht. Bis zum 13. März können Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem Dead Rising 4 und Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20-jähriges Jubiläum (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Call of Duty - Black Ops 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und Lost Planet 2 (Testnote: 7.0) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Zudem gibt es einige Titel aus Microsofts Preview-Programm als Spotlight-Angebote. Der Publisher Electronic Arts bietet darüber hinaus im Rahmen eines Sales diverse Titel aus dem eigenen Portfolio zu reduzierten Preisen an. Hier alle Rabatte im Überblick (Xbox-360-Titel aus dem Abwärtskompatibilitätsprogramm sind mit einem Sternchen gekennzeichnet):

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote (Game Preview):

Xbox One - EA-Publisher-Sale:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:

Xbox 360 - EA-Publisher-Sale: