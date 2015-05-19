GOG-Frühlingsangebote: Über 500 Spiele und Rabatte bis zu 90 Prozent

GOG.com hat die diesjährige Frühjahrsaktion gestartet, bei der mehr als 500 Titel mit teilweise bis zu 90 Prozent Preisnachlass angeboten werden. Unter anderem könnt ihr hier Spiele, wie Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0), The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt (Testnote: 9.0), Age of Wonders 3 (Testnote: 8.5), Tropico 5 (Testnote: 8.0), Batman - The Telltale Series (Testnote: 8.5) oder Wasteland 2 (Testnote: 8.5) günstiger erwerben. Hier ein paar Beispielangebote aus dem Store (mehr Deals findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):

