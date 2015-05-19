GOG-Frühlingsangebote: Über 500 Spiele und Rabatte bis zu 90 Prozent

Denis Michel
7. März 2017 - 0:36 — vor 46 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
GOG.com hat die diesjährige Frühjahrsaktion gestartet, bei der mehr als 500 Titel mit teilweise bis zu 90 Prozent Preisnachlass angeboten werden. Unter anderem könnt ihr hier Spiele, wie Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0), The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt (Testnote: 9.0), Age of Wonders 3 (Testnote: 8.5), Tropico 5 (Testnote: 8.0), Batman - The Telltale Series (Testnote: 8.5) oder Wasteland 2 (Testnote: 8.5) günstiger erwerben. Hier ein paar Beispielangebote aus dem Store (mehr Deals findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- Advent Rising für 0,59 Euro (90 Prozent)
- Age of Wonders 3 für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Alan Wake für 7,09 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition für 4,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Batman - The Telltale Series für 11,49 Euro ( 50 Prozent)
- Bloodrayne - Betrayal für 1,09 Euro (89 Prozent)
- Darkest Dungeon für 11,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Divinity Dragon Commander für 5,69 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 15,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Layers of Fear für 9,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Legend of Grimrock 2 für 7,59 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Lichdom - Battlemage für 4,59 Euro (88 Prozent)
- Mark of the Ninja für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Metro - Last Light Redux für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Outlast für 4,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Rayman Origins für 6,39 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Saints Row - the Third: The Full Package für 3,59 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Soma für 9,49 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Tales from the Borderlands für 5,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: GotY für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Witness für 18,59 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection für 10,09 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut: Digital Classic Edition für 15,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Way of the Samurai 4 für 11,89 Euro (50 Prozent)
