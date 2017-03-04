GOG: Angebote der Woche mit Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Monkey Island und mehr

Denis Michel
CD Projekts Online-Plattform GOG bietet aktuell als Angebot der Woche diverse Titel, darunter auch Serien wie Star Wars, Indiana Jones und Monkey Island, sowie ausgewählte Disney-Klassiker mit teilweise bis zu 75 Prozent Preisnachlass an. Alle Rabatte gelten bis zum kommenden Montag, den 6. März 2017, um 18:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit). Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (die ganze Liste gibt es wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
- Afterlife - Chaos im Jenseits für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Armed and Dangerous für 4,19 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Disney - Aladdin für 8,49 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Disney - The Jungle Book für 8,49 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Disney - The Lion King für 8,49 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Indiana Jones und die Legende der Kaisergruft für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Loom für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition - LeChuck's Revenge für 2,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Outlaws + A Handful of Missions für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Sam & Max hit the Road für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Knight of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords für 2,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Republic Commando für 2,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Dig für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
- Tron 2.0 für 7,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders für 1,49 Euro (74 Prozent)
Endlich!! Fate of Atlantis, Jedi Knight & Academy --- darauf habe ich schon lange gewartet.
