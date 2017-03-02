Steam-Midweek-Madness: Hotline Miami 2, Battlefleet Gothic - Armada, Wargame-Franchise, Indie-Sale & mehr

Denis Michel
121410 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
2. März 2017 - 0:58 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf Steam wurden diese Woche im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms das Shoot 'em-up Hotline Miami 2 - Wrong Number (Testnote: 8.0) und das Echtzeitstrategiespiel Battlefleet Gothic - Armada (Testnote: 7.5) im Preis gesenkt. Zudem gibt es Preisnachlässe auf das Wargame-Franchise und ihr könnt die Titel aus dem Indie-Games-Festival-Sale (mehr dazu hier: Indie-Games-Festival-Sale gestartet) auch direkt über Valves Online-Plattform erwerben. Hier ein paar Beispielangebote aus dem Store (die komplette Liste findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Abyss - The Wraiths of Eden für 2,39 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Alpha Protocol für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Aragami für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Battlefleet Gothic - Armada für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hotline Miami 2 - Wrong Number für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Marvel - Ultimate Alliance 2 für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Need for Speed - Shift für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Nightmares from the Deep 2 - The Siren’s Call für 3,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Skyhill für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- The Age of Decadence für 6,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Wargame Franchise Pack für 14,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen