Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Publisher-Sale von Electronic Arts

Denis Michel
28. Februar 2017 - 13:06
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ hat auf seinem Blog die Xbox-Live-Angebote für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Neben den Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Rabatten werden diesmal auch diverse Titel aus dem Portfolio des Publishers Electronic Arts angeboten. Hier die komplette Liste der Deals im Überblick.
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Kill All Zombies für 6,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Abzu für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Destiny: The Collection für 40,19 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Elite Dangerous: Horizons: Extra Edition für 25,12 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 5: GotY für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 5: Autopass für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 5: VIP-Mitgliedschaft für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Platinum Edition Bundle für 86,39 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 4 für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rock Band 4: Rivals Bundle für 48,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Stranger of Sword City für 9,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Technomancer für 13,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Turn On für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Worms - Battlegrounds für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox One - EA-Publisher-Sale:
- Battlefield 1 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Shortcut Kit: Ultimate Bundle für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1: Ultimate Edition für 83,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Battlefield 1+ Titanfall 2: Deluxe Bundle für 49,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Battlefield 4 für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battlefield - Hardline für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dragon Age - Inquisition: Deluxe Edition für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Dragon Age - Inquisition: Game of the Year Edition für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
- FIFA 17 für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- FIFA 17: Deluxe Edition für 29,70 Euro (67 Prozent)
- FIFA 17: Super Deluxe Edition für 69,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- NHL 17 für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- NHL 17: Deluxe Edition für 29,70 Euro (67 Prozent)
- NHL 17: Super Deluxe Edition für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2 für 13,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- EA Sports UFC 2: Deluxe Edition für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 17 für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 17: Deluxe Edition für 26,40 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Madden NFL 17: Super Deluxe Edition für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Need for Speed: Deluxe Bundle für 12,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2 für 8,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition für 10,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront: Rogue One: Scarif für 9,74 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Star Wars - Battlefront: Ultimate Edition für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Titanfall 2 für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Titanfall 2: Deluxe Edition für 36,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle für 18,74 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Unravel für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2: Deluxe Edition für 70,87 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Firewatch für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Hyper Light Drifter für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Inside für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Nascar - Heat Evolution für 22,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- One Piece - Burning Blood für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- One Piece - Burning Blood: Gold Edition für 37,8 Euro (60 Prozent)
- One Piece - Burning Blood: Gold Pack für 10,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Overcooked für 10,39 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Oxenfree für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rock Band 4: “All Star” - Smash Mouth für 1,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Rock Band 4: “Call Me” - Blondie für 1,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Rock Band 4: “Footloose” - Kenny Loggins für 1,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Rock Band 4: “Jungle Boogie” - Kool & the Gang für 1,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Rock Band 4: “My Iron Lung” - Radiohead für 1,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Rock Band 4: “New Divide” - Linkin Park für 1,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Rock Band 4: “Oh, Pretty Woman” - Roy Orbison für 1,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Rock Band 4: “Pretty in Pink” - The Psychedelic Furs für 1,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Rock Band 4: “The Perfect Drug” - Nine Inch Nails für 1,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Rock Band 4: “Weird Science” - Oingo Boingo für 1,39 Euro (30 Prozent)
- The Flame in the Flood für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- The Witness für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
- Alien Breed für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Alien Breed 2 - Assault für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Alien Breed 3 - Descent für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bully - Die Ehrenrunde: Scholarship Edition für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Forza Horizon 2 für 8,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- GTA 4 für 16,24 Euro (35 Prozent)
- GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony für 11,39 Euro (40 Prozent)
- GTA 4: The Lost & Damned für 5,69 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Red Dead Redemption für 19,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Worms 2 - Armageddon für 1,19 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - EA-Publisher-Sale:
