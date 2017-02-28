Indie-Games-Festival-Sale gestartet // Un Pas Fragile beim Kauf eines Spiels kostenlos dazu

Im Humble Store werden aktuell im Rahmen des Independent-Games-Festival-Sales ausgewählte Indie-Titel zu reduzierten Preisen angeboten. Unter anderem könnt ihr hier Spiele, wie Inside (Testnote: 9.0), Virginia (im Test), The Flame in the Flood, Stardew Valley oder Hyper Light Drifter günstiger erwerben. Fünf Prozent eures Beitrags gehen an die internationale Wohlfahrtsorganisation Child’s Play, die mehr als 70 Krankenhäuser weltweit mit Spielzeugen, Videospielen und Büchern für Kinder beliefert. Beim kauf eines Spiels bekommt ihr außerdem den Indie-Titel Un Pas Fragile gratis dazu. Hier das komplette Angebot im Überblick: