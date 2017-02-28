Indie-Games-Festival-Sale gestartet // Un Pas Fragile beim Kauf eines Spiels kostenlos dazu

Denis Michel
Im Humble Store werden aktuell im Rahmen des Independent-Games-Festival-Sales ausgewählte Indie-Titel zu reduzierten Preisen angeboten. Unter anderem könnt ihr hier Spiele, wie Inside (Testnote: 9.0), Virginia (im Test), The Flame in the Flood, Stardew Valley oder Hyper Light Drifter günstiger erwerben. Fünf Prozent eures Beitrags gehen an die internationale Wohlfahrtsorganisation Child’s Play, die mehr als 70 Krankenhäuser weltweit mit Spielzeugen, Videospielen und Büchern für Kinder beliefert. Beim kauf eines Spiels bekommt ihr außerdem den Indie-Titel Un Pas Fragile gratis dazu. Hier das komplette Angebot im Überblick:
- 1979 Revolution - Black Friday für 4,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Burly Men at Sea für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Diaries of a Spaceport Janitor für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Dropsy für 3,39 Euro (66 Prozent)
- Duskeers für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Event [0] für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Frog Climbers für 3,00 Euro (57 Prozent)
- Gonner für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Hyper Light Drifter für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Inside für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Islands - Non-Places für 3,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Kingdom - New Lands für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ladykiller in a Bind für 22,39 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Mu Cartographer für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- One Night Stand für 2,00 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Orwell für 7,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Overcooked für 10,71 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Replica für 2,00 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Sentris für 5,09 Euro (66 Prozent)
- She Remembered Caterpillars für 9,59 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Sorcery! Part 4 für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- Stardew Valley für 10,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The Flame in the Flood für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse für 9,89 Euro (34 Prozent)
- Virginia für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
