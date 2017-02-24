Steam: Gratis-Wochenende mit CoD - Infinite Warfare & Naruto Shippuden 4, Namco-Anime-Sale, Hardware-Deals & mehr

Denis Michel
24. Februar 2017 - 16:28
Steam hat seine Angebote für das anstehende Wochenende online geschaltet. Bis Sonntag, den 26. Februar 2017 könnt ihr Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 und den Multiplayer-Modus von Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare (MP-Testnote: 8.0) kostenlos herunterladen und ausprobieren. Im Rahmen des Play-Anime-Publisher Sales von Bandai Namco Entertainment gibt es zudem diverse Titel des Spieleherstellers zu reduzierten Preisen zu erwerben. Valve selbst bietet zusätzlich Preisnachlässe auf eigene Hardware und ihr könnt darüber hinaus noch Tyranny (Testnote: 8.0), Pillars of Eternity (Testnote: 8.5), King's Quest, N++, Tales of Zestiria (Testnote: 7.5) und weitere Titel günstiger erwerben. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste mit den aktuellen Rabatten findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
Steam-Gaming-Deals:
- Ashes of the Singularity - Escalation für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- A Story About My Uncle für 2,59 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Binary Domain für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Blood Bowl 2 für 11,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 für 33,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
- God Eater 2 - Rage Burst für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- King's Quest: The Complete Collection für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- N++ für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition für 16,79 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Saint Seiya - Soldiers' Soul für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales of Zestiria für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Legend of Korra für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Tyranny: Commander Edition für 33,59 Euro (20 Prozent)
Steam-Hardware-Angebote:
