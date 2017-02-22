Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Saints-Row-Franchise, Sims 3, Divinity - Original Sin, Fallout 4, Skyrim & mehr

Denis Michel
119969 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
22. Februar 2017 - 13:50 — vor 36 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Steam bietet aktuell im Zuge des Midweek-Madness-Programms das komplette Saints-Row-Franchise und die Lebenssimulation Die Sims 3 (Testnote: 9.0) zu reduzierten Preisen an. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch diverse weitere Rabatte, darunter auf Fallout 4 (Testnote: 9.5), The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim Special Edition (Testnote: 9.0) und die Enhanced Edition von Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0). Hier ein paar Beispielangebote aus dem Store (die komplette Liste der Deals findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
- Beholder für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Die Sims 3 für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Fallout 4 für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Injustice - Götter unter uns: Ultimate Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Lords of Xulima für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Master of Orion für 13,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mother Russia Bleeds für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rogue Legacy für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Saints Row 4 für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Daedalic Comedy Selection für 6,74 Euro (85 Prozent)
- The Elder Scrolls 5 - Skyrim Special Edition für 29,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- The King of Fighters Triple Pack für 15,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Worms W.M.D für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
Schade, dass die Sins o.a. Solar Empire Rebellion DLCs nicht reduziert sind. Da fehlen mir noch 1 oder 2. Als reiner Solospieler sehe ich aber irgendwie nicht die Notwendigkeit da die vollen 5€ für zu zahlen. So wichtig sind sie mir dann doch nicht.
Hätte nicht gedacht, dass die Steam Sale Preise teilweise gleich preisig oder teurer als in PSN Sales sind
Kommentar hinzufügen