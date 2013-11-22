Xbox-Live Deals with Gold: Diese Woche mit Attack on Titan, King's Quest, Forza und weiteren Angeboten

XOne

Xbox One ab 266,98 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 27. Februar 2017 können die Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem King’s Quest, Forza Motorsport 6 (Testnote: 8.5) und Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Call of Duty - World at War, Slender - The Arrival und Double Dragon - Neon für die Xbox 360 erwerben. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch Attack on Titan - Wings of Freedom (PSN-Check), Nascar Heat Evolution und Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate als Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One. Nachfolgend alle Rabatte im Überblick:

Xbox One - Deals with Gold:

Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold: Bloodrayne - Betrayal für Euro (60 Prozent)