Xbox-Live Deals with Gold: Diese Woche mit Attack on Titan, King's Quest, Forza und weiteren Angeboten

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 27. Februar 2017 können die Gold-Mitglieder unter anderem King’s Quest, Forza Motorsport 6 (Testnote: 8.5) und Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Call of Duty - World at War, Slender - The Arrival und Double Dragon - Neon für die Xbox 360 erwerben. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch Attack on Titan - Wings of Freedom (PSN-Check), Nascar Heat Evolution und Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate als Spotlight-Angebote für die Xbox One. Nachfolgend alle Rabatte im Überblick:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: Digital Legacy Edition für 67,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Call of Duty - Infinite Warfare: Digital Deluxe Edition für 87,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- Deadpool für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition + Shipwrecked Expansion für 11,39 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Doodle God: Ultimate Edition für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing für 9,25 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Ducati: 90th Anniversary für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6 + Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Forza Motorsport 6: Complete Collection für 46,20 Euro (67 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Der Weiße Hai“ (1.250.000 GTA-Dollar) für 42,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Walhai“ (3.500.000 GTA-Dollar) für 43,20 Euro (60 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Megalodon“ (8.000.000 GTA-Dollar) für 58,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Hand of Fate für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Hunter’s Legacy für 5,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Shadow Complex: Remastered für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Toby - The Secret Mine für 7,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold: Bloodrayne - Betrayal für Euro (60 Prozent)
