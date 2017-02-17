Humble Store: Play-Anime-Sale mit Rabatten bis 75 Prozent gestartet

Denis Michel
119053 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
17. Februar 2017 - 6:40 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Humble Store bietet im Rahmen des Play-Anime-Sales eine Reihe ausgewählter Titel an, die teilweise bis zu 75 Prozent im Preis reduziert wurden. Fans des Genres können hier Spiele, wie God Eater 2 - Rage Burst, One Piece - Pirate Warriors 3, oder Dragonball Xenoverse günstiger erwerben. Auch gibt es Rabatt auf den Tales of Bundle, der die drei Titel Tales of Symphonia, Tales of Zestiria (Testnote: 7.5) und Tales of Berseria umfasst (die Serienableger sind auch einzeln im Preis reduziert). Hier das ganze Angebot im Überblick:
- Dragonball Xenoverse für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse: Season Pass für 6,24 (75 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse Bundle (Spiel + Season Pass) für 16,24 (75 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 für 37,49 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2: Deluxe Edition für 50,23 (33 Prozent)
- God Eater 2 - Rage Burst für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 3: Full Burst für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Season Pass für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- One Piece - Burning Blood für 14,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
- One Piece - Burning Blood: Season Pass für 7,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- One Piece - Burning Blood: Gold Edition für 22,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
- One Piece - Pirate Warriors 3 für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- One Piece - Pirate Warriors 3 Story Pack für 2,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- One Piece - Pirate Warriors 3: Gold Edition für 12,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Saint Seiya - Soldiers' Soul für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales of Bundle für 65,98 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Tales of Symphonia für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Tales of Zestiria für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen