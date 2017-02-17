Humble Store: Play-Anime-Sale mit Rabatten bis 75 Prozent gestartet

Humble Store bietet im Rahmen des Play-Anime-Sales eine Reihe ausgewählter Titel an, die teilweise bis zu 75 Prozent im Preis reduziert wurden. Fans des Genres können hier Spiele, wie God Eater 2 - Rage Burst, One Piece - Pirate Warriors 3, oder Dragonball Xenoverse günstiger erwerben. Auch gibt es Rabatt auf den Tales of Bundle, der die drei Titel Tales of Symphonia, Tales of Zestiria (Testnote: 7.5) und Tales of Berseria umfasst (die Serienableger sind auch einzeln im Preis reduziert). Hier das ganze Angebot im Überblick: