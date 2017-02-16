Paradox-Love-Stories-Sale mit Rabatten bis zu 80 Prozent gestartet

Denis Michel
118962 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
16. Februar 2017 - 15:00 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Paradox hat im eigenen Store den Love-Stories-Sale gestartet. Fans von Strategie- und Rollenspielen können dort ab sofort diverse Titel aus dem Portfolio des Publishers erwerben und dabei teilweise bis zu 80 Prozent des Kaufpreises sparen. Unter anderem werden hier Titel, wie Pillars of Eternity (Testnote: 8.5), Europa Universalis 4 (Testnote: 8.5), Magicka 2 (Testnote: 8.0), Tyranny (Testnote: 8.0) und Crusader Kings 2 (Testnote: 7.0) günstiger angeboten. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- Ancient Space für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Cities in Motion 2 für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Cities - Skylines: Deluxe Edition für 9,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Crusader Kings 2 für 9,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Europa Universalis 4 für 9,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Hearts of Iron 4: Cadet Edition für 26,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Impire für 4,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
- King Arthur 2 für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Magicka 2 für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition für 16,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Stellaris für 26,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
- Teleglitch: Die More Edition für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Showdown Effect für 2,50 (75 Prozent)
- Tyranny für 35,69 Euro (15 Prozent)
- Warlock - Master of the Arcanes: Complete Edition für 6,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen