Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Final-Fantasy-30th-Anniversary-Sale, Sega Management Games und mehr

Denis Michel
15. Februar 2017 - 10:55
Bei Steam gibt es auch diese Woche wieder diverse Angebote für die Schnäppchenjäger. Als Midweek-Deals könnt ihr aktuell das Cozy Couch Co-Op Bundle, sowie Eastside Hockey Manager und Motorsport Manager aus Segas Management Collection günstiger erwerben. Zudem wurden im Rahmen des 30-jährigen Jubiläums des Final-Fantasy-Franchises diverse Titel der Serie, darunter Final Fantasy 14 Online - A Realm Reborn (Testnote: 8.0), Lightning Returns - Final Fantasy 13 (Testnote: 8.5) und Final Fantasy 13-2 (Testnote: 8.5) um 50 Prozent im Preis gesenkt. Darüber hinaus gibt es Rabatte auf die große Paradox Grand Strategy Collection, das Black Forest Games Bundle und Titel, wie Mafia 3 (Testnote: 7.5), GTA 5 (Testnote: 10), Ride 2 und mehr. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
- 8-Bit Armies für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Badland: GotY + Artbook + Soundtrack für 1,79 Euro (85 Prozent)
- Black Forest Games Bundle für 7,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Cozy Couch Co-Op Bundle für 33,73 Euro (56 Prozent)
- Crazy Machines 3 für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Eastside Hockey Manager für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 13-2 für 7,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online - A Realm Reborn für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Bundle für 4,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- King Arthur's Gold für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lightning Returns - Final Fantasy 13 für 7,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mafia 3 für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Motorsport Manager für 17,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Paradox Grand Strategy Collection für 23,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Ride 2 für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Simcity 4 Deluxe Edition für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Stronghold Crusader HD für 3,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- To The Moon Game and Soundtrack Bundle für 4,20 Euro (65 Prozent)
- Transformers - War for Cybertron für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Victoria Collection für 9,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
Die Final-Fantasy-Titel könnt ihr auch über den offiziellen Store von Square Enix beziehen. Bis auf die Online-Spiele handelt es sich auch dort bei allen Angeboten um Steam-Keys.
