Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Publisher Sale von 2K

14. Februar 2017 - 8:16
Microsofts Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Unter anderem könnt ihr diesmal Deus Ex - Mankind Divided (Testnote: 8.5) und Overwatch (Testnote: 9.5) für die Xbox One, sowie Deus Ex - Human Revolution (Testnote: 9.0) und Lightning Returns - Final Fantasy 13 (Testnote: 8.5) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben.

Darüber hinaus gibt es noch die Spotlight-Angebote für die aktuelle Redmonder-Konsole, darunter Final Fantasy 15 (Testnote: 8.5), Dragonball Xenoverse und diverse Spiele aus der Lego-Serie. Außerdem wurde im Xbox-Live-Store ein Publisher-Sale in Zusammenarbeit mit 2K gestartet, bei dem Spiele, wie Mafia 3 (Testnote: 7.5), NBA 2K17 (Testnote: 9.5), Xcom 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und Bioshock Infinite (Testnote: 9.0) im Preis reduziert wurden. Hier das komplette Angebot im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis zum 20 Februar 2017):

Xbox One: Deals with Gold

Xbox One: Spotlight-Angebote

Xbox One: 2K-Publisher-Sale

Xbox 360: Deals with Gold

Xbox 360: 2K-Publisher-Sale

zz-80 12 Trollwächter - 915 - 14. Februar 2017 - 8:25 #

Der Preis für Xcom 2 fällt wie ein Stein...

