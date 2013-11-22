Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Publisher Sale von 2K

Denis Michel
14. Februar 2017 - 8:16
Microsofts Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Unter anderem könnt ihr diesmal Deus Ex - Mankind Divided (Testnote: 8.5) und Overwatch (Testnote: 9.5) für die Xbox One, sowie Deus Ex - Human Revolution (Testnote: 9.0) und Lightning Returns - Final Fantasy 13 (Testnote: 8.5) für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben.
Darüber hinaus gibt es noch die Spotlight-Angebote für die aktuelle Redmonder-Konsole, darunter Final Fantasy 15 (Testnote: 8.5), Dragonball Xenoverse und diverse Spiele aus der Lego-Serie. Außerdem wurde im Xbox-Live-Store ein Publisher-Sale in Zusammenarbeit mit 2K gestartet, bei dem Spiele, wie Mafia 3 (Testnote: 7.5), NBA 2K17 (Testnote: 9.5), Xcom 2 (Testnote: 9.0) und Bioshock Infinite (Testnote: 9.0) im Preis reduziert wurden. Hier das komplette Angebot im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis zum 20 Februar 2017):
Xbox One: Deals with Gold
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided für 23,10 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Mankind Divided: Digital Deluxe Edition für 33,00 Euro (67 Prozent)
- GTA 5 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Der Weiße Hai“ für 42,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Walhai“ für 43,20 Euro (60 Prozent)
- GTA 5 mit Cashcard „Megalodon“ für 58,00 für Euro (60 Prozent)
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Overwatch: Origins Edition für 58,09 Euro (17 Prozent)
- Pinball FX 2: Aliens vs. Pinball für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pinball FX 2: Balls of Glory für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pinball FX 2: Marvel’s Women of Power für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Rocket League für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
- The Final Station für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Wheels of Aurelia für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Xbox One: Spotlight-Angebote
- Dragonball Xenoverse für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 15 für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 15: Digital Premium Edition für 71,24 Euro (25 Prozent)
- Lego Batman 3 - Jenseits von Gotham für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Batman 3 - Jenseits von Gotham: Deluxe Edition für 26,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Lego Jurassic World für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht: Deluxe Edition für 32,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Season Pass für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
Xbox One: 2K-Publisher-Sale
- Battleborn für 17,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Battleborn: Digital Deluxe für 21,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
- Bioshock - The Collection für 32,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- Borderlands - The Handsome Collection für 19,80 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Mafia 3 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Mafia 3: Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17 für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: 200,000 Virtual Currency für 39,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: 450,000 Virtual Currency für 69,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: All-Time College Bundle für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: Kobe Bryant Legend Edition für 53,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- NBA 2K17: Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold für 60,49 Euro (45 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- WWE 2K17: Digital Deluxe für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Xcom 2 für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Xcom 2: Digital Deluxe Edition für 32,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox 360: Deals with Gold
- Castlevania - Harmony of Despair für 5,75 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Castlevania - Lords of Shadow: Mirror of Fate HD für 5,75 Euro (60 Prozent)
- Deus Ex - Human Revolution für 4,94 Euro (67 Prozent)
- Final Fantasy 13-2 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Batman 3 - Jenseits von Gotham für 32,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Jurassic World für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Lego Star Wars - Das Erwachen der Macht für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Lightning Returns - Final Fantasy 13 für 12,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
- Pinball FX 2: Aliens vs. Pinball für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pinball FX 2: Balls of Glory für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Pinball FX 2: Marvel’s Women of Power für 3,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox 360: 2K-Publisher-Sale
