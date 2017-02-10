GOG-Baumeisterangebote: Bis zu 80 Prozent Rabatt auf Städtebausimulationen

Denis Michel
117997 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
10. Februar 2017 - 4:32
Auf GOG.com gibt es aktuell die sogenannten „Baumeisterangebote“. Dabei handelt es sich um Preisnachlässe auf verschiedene Städtebausimulationen. Bis zum 13. Februar 2017, um 15:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) könnt ihr dort unter anderem DRM-freie Titel aus den Spielreihen, wie Tropico, Caesar, Sim City und mehr zu teilweise bis zu 80 Prozent reduzierten Preisen erwerben. Hier ein paar Beispielangebote (die komplette Liste findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink):
-
Afterlife - Chaos im Jenseits für 1,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Banished für 4,69 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Caesar 3 für 2,29 Euro (59 Prozent)
-
Der Industriegigant 2 für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Evil Genius für 6,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
-
Immortal Cities - Kinder des Nils für 7,49 Euro (19 Prozent)
-
Lethis - Path of Progress für 7,49 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Pharaoh + Cleopatra für 3,79 Euro (59 Prozent)
-
Sim City 3000 Unlimited für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Space Colony HD für 6,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
-
Tropico 5 für 5,79 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis) für 3,79 Euro (59 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen