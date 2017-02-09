Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Starbound, Cities - Skylines und mehr

Denis Michel
117826 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
9. Februar 2017 - 9:02 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf Steam gibt es aktuell im Zuge des Midweek-Madness-Programms den Science-Fiction-Sandbox-Titel Starbound und das Städteaufbauspiel Cities - Skylines (Testnote: 7.0) günstiger zu erwerben. Als „Deal des Tages“ wurde darüber hinaus Project Cars (Testnote: 9.0) im Preis gesenkt. Zudem gibt es noch Preisnachlässe auf Alien - Isolation (Testnote: 6.5), Guacamelee, How to Survive 2, Need For Speed Hot Pursuit (Testnote: 7.0), The Elder Scrolls Online und andere Titel. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
-
Alien - Isolation: The Collection für 11,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Cities - Skylines: Deluxe Edition für 9,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Dex für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition für 2,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
How to Survive 2: Kovac's Ultimate Edition für 10,83 Euro (63 Prozent)
-
Medal of Honor - Airborne für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Moon Hunters für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
Mordheim - City of the Damned für 11,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
-
Need For Speed - Hot Pursuit für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Project Cars: GotY Edition für 16,76 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Reus für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Stacking für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
-
Starbound für 9,37 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Edition für 24,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Tiny and Big - Grandpa's Leftovers für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Valley für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen