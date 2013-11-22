Xbox Live: Deals with Gold & Spotlight-Angebote // Publisher-Sale mit Codemasters & Deep Silver

Denis Michel
8. Februar 2017 - 2:25
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die neuen Deals with Gold und die Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Darüber hinaus gibt es aktuell im Rahmen des Publisher-Sales Rabatte auf Titel aus den Portfolios von Codemasters und Deep Silver. Hier alle reduzierten Titel im Überblick:
Xbox One Deals with Gold (nur Gold-Mitglieder):
-
Among the Sleep für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: Digital Deluxe Edition für 59,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: Gold Edition für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
Clouds & Sheep 2 für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Ethan - Meteor Hunter für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae für 6,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Steep für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
-
Rainbow Six - Siege: Complete Edition für 60,29 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Rainbow Six - Siege: Year 2 Gold Edition für 48,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
-
Rainbow Six - Siege für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox One Spotlight-Angebote (Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder):
-
Adventures of Pip für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition für 12,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition: Demon Hunter Bundle für 18,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
DmC - Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
-
Dynasty Warriors 8 - Empires für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Steep: Gold Edition für 58,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
-
The Crew für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
The Crew: Calling All Units für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
The Crew: Season Pass für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
The Crew: Ultimate Edition für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
The Crew: Bronze Crew Credit Pack für 8,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
-
The Crew: Gold Crew Credit Pack für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
The Crew: Platinum Crew Credit Pack für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
The Crew: Silver Crew Credit Pack für 15,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
Xbox One Publisher-Sale (Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder):
-
Dead Island - Retro Revenge für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Deadlight: Director’s Cut für 6,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
-
Dirt Rally für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
F1 2016 für 38,49 Euro (45 Prozent)
-
Homefront - The Revolution für 12,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
-
Homefront - The Revolution: Aftermath für 3,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Homefront - The Revolution: The Combat Stimulant Pack für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Homefront - The Revolution: The Guerilla Care Package für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Homefront - The Revolution: The Liberty Pack für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Homefront - The Revolution: The Revolutionary Spirit Pack für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Homefront - The Revolution: The Voice Of Freedom für 3,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Homefront - The Revolution: The Wing Skull Pack für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Homefront - The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle für 15,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Metro 2033 Redux für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Metro Redux Bundle für 6,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Metro - Last Light Redux für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Mighty No. 9 für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Mighty No. 9: Ray Expansion für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Mighty No. 9: Retro Hero für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Saints Row 4: Re-Elected für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Saints Row 4: Re-Elected & Gat out of Hell für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Saints Row: Metro Double Pack für 11,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Saints Row: Gat out of Hell für 3,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
This War of Mine: The Little Ones für 9,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
Xbox 360 Deals with Gold (nur Gold-Mitglieder):
Xbox 360 Publisher-Sale (Silber- und Gold-Mitglieder):
-
Escape Dead Island für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
-
Killer Is Dead für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Metro 2033 für 2,24 Euro (85 Prozent)
-
Metro - Last Light für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
-
Mighty No. 9 für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Mighty No. 9: Ray Expansion für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Mighty No. 9: Retro Hero für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Risen für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Risen 2 - Dark Waters für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Risen 3 - Titan Lords für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Sacred 3 für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Sacred Citadel für 1,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Saints Row 4 für 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
