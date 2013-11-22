Xbox Live Deals with Gold: Diese Woche mit Ark, Forza, Dark, Anna, Reus, Lords of the Fallen und mehr

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel
31. Januar 2017 - 11:12 — vor 42 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche veröffentlicht. Als Gold-Mitglied habt ihr bis zum 06. Februar 2017 die Möglichkeit, unter anderem beim Kauf von Spielen, wie Forza Horizon 2 (Testnote: 8.5), Ark - Survival Evolved, Anna, Reus, Lords of the Fallen (Testnote: 7.5) oder Assassin’s Creed Unity (Testnote: 9.0) zu sparen. Hier die komplette Liste für Xbox 360 und Xbox One im Überblick:

Xbox One:

Xbox 360:

Old Lion 26 Spiele-Kenner - P - 65748 - 31. Januar 2017 - 11:13 #

Ark würde ich ja gern mal mit jemandem spielen, der sich auskennt

