Xbox Live Deals with Gold: Diese Woche mit Ark, Forza, Dark, Anna, Reus, Lords of the Fallen und mehr

31. Januar 2017 - 11:12 — vor 42 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb hat auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche veröffentlicht. Als Gold-Mitglied habt ihr bis zum 06. Februar 2017 die Möglichkeit, unter anderem beim Kauf von Spielen, wie Forza Horizon 2 (Testnote: 8.5), Ark - Survival Evolved, Anna, Reus, Lords of the Fallen (Testnote: 7.5) oder Assassin’s Creed Unity (Testnote: 9.0) zu sparen. Hier die komplette Liste für Xbox 360 und Xbox One im Überblick:
Xbox One:
-
Ark: Scorched Earth (Game Preview) für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
-
Ark - Survival Evolved (Game Preview) für 17,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Assassin’s Creed Unity für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Color Symphony 2 für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Forza Horizon 2 Standard: 10th Anniversary Edition für 32,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Forza Horizon 2 Deluxe: 10th Anniversary Edition für 40,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Forza Horizon 2 Ultimate: 10th Anniversary Edition für 50,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Hopiko für 4,89 Euro (30 Prozent)
-
Lords of the Fallen für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Lords of the Fallen: Digital Complete Edition für 14,68 Euro (67 Prozent)
-
Reus für 14,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Xbox 360:
