Humble-Zombie-Week-Sale mit The Walking Dead, Deadlight, Stalker, Killing Floor und mehr

Denis Michel
31. Januar 2017 - 0:58
Im Humble Store ist der Zombie-Week-Sale mit Rabatten auf ausgewählte Gruselspiele gestartet. Schnäppchenjäger können hier unter anderem beim Kauf von Spielen, wie The Walking Dead, Deadlight, Stalker, Killing Floor 2 oder Zombie Army Trilogy bis zu 80 Prozent sparen. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (weitere Titel findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
7 Days to Die (Early Access) für 9,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
Deadlight: Director’s Cut für 2,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
How to Survive 2 für 4,49 Euro (70 Prozent)
Killing Floor 2: Digital Deluxe Edition für 24,78 Euro (33 Prozent)
Miscreated (Early Access) für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Plague Inc - Evolved für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Project Zomboid (Early Access) für 9,37 Euro (33 Prozent)
Stalker - Shadow of Chernobyl für 6,39 Euro (60 Prozent)
The Walking Dead: Season 1 für 5,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
Zombie Army Trilogy für 8,39 Euro (80 Prozent)
