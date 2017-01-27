Steam-Weekend-Deals mit The Witness, Galactic Civilizations 3, Enter the Gungeon und mehr

Denis Michel
115704 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
27. Januar 2017 - 1:25 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Steam hat an diesem Wochenende wieder verschiedene Titel im Angebot. Als Weekend-Deals wurden diesmal das Puzzle-Adventure The Witness (Testnote: 7.5), das Strategiespiel Galactic Civilizations 3 und der Dungeoncrawler Enter the Gungeon (Testnote: 7.0) im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch Rabatte auf Titel, wie Transistor (Testnote: 7.5), Owlboy, Braid, Inside My Radio, Polarity, Sins of a Solar Empire - Rebellion und mehr. Bis heute Abend gelten zudem noch die Angebote aus dem Midweek-Madness-Programm (siehe hier: Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Crypt of the Necrodancer, Move or Die, Oddworld - New 'n' Tasty und mehr):
-
Ashes of the Singularity für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Braid für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Enter the Gungeon für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Deathspank für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Galactic Civilizations 3 für 13,59 Euro (66 Prozent)
-
Inside My Radio für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Lost Lands - The Four Horsemen für 3,84 Euro (45 Prozent)
-
Munin für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
-
Mythic Wonders - The Philosopher's Stone für 3,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Knights and Merchants für 3,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Owlboy für 15,40 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Polarity für 0,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
-
Shaolin vs Wutang (Early Access) für 6,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion + Soundtrack für 11,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
The Witness für 18,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Transistor für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen