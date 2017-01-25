Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Crypt of the Necrodancer, Move or Die, Oddworld - New 'n' Tasty und mehr

Denis Michel
115346 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
25. Januar 2017 - 3:30 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf Steam könnt ihr aktuell im Zuge des Midweek-Madness-Programms den Roguelike-Dungeon-Crawler Crypt of the Necrodancer und das 4-Spieler Partyspiel Move or Die günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch Rabatte auf Oddworld - New 'n' Tasty, Magicka 2 (Testnote: 8.0), Singularity (Testnote: 8.0), das Daedalic Adventure Bundle, die Spiele aus den Serien wie Crysis und Command & Conquer, sowie diverse weitere Titel. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink)
-
Chaos on Deponia für 2,99 Euro (85 Prozent)
-
Command & Conquer - Red Alert 3 für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Crypt of the Necrodancer für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Crysis 2: Maximum Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Day of the Tentacle Remastered für 5,09 Euro (66 Prozent)
-
Daedalic Adventure Bundle für 4,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
-
Goodbye Deponia Premium für 3,74 Euro (85 Prozent)
-
House of 1,000 Doors - Family Secrets Collector's Edition für 3,39 Euro (66 Prozent)
-
Magicka 2 für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Move or Die für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Oddworld - New 'n' Tasty für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Sacred: Gold für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Singularity für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
The Guest für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
The Last Tinker - City of Colors für 3,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
