Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Crypt of the Necrodancer, Move or Die, Oddworld - New 'n' Tasty und mehr

Auf Steam könnt ihr aktuell im Zuge des Midweek-Madness-Programms den Roguelike-Dungeon-Crawler Crypt of the Necrodancer und das 4-Spieler Partyspiel Move or Die günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch Rabatte auf Oddworld - New 'n' Tasty, Magicka 2 (Testnote: 8.0), Singularity (Testnote: 8.0), das Daedalic Adventure Bundle, die Spiele aus den Serien wie Crysis und Command & Conquer, sowie diverse weitere Titel. Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr wie immer unter dem Quellenlink)