Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Segas Sonic-Publisher-Sale

XOne
Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 115206 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtDiskutierer: Hat 1000 EXP durch Comments erhalten

24. Januar 2017 - 7:48 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Xbox One ab 264,99 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Auf dem Blog von Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb wurden die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche vorgestellt. Unter anderem werden hier bis zum 30. Januar 2017 Battlefield 1 (MP-Testnote: 9.0) und Titanfall 2 (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Bionic Commando (Testnote: 6.5) und Blood Knights für die Xbox 360 zu reduzierten Preisen für die Gold-Mitglieder angeboten. Darüber hinaus gibt es Fru und Watch Dogs 2 (Testnote: 8.0) als Spotlight-Angebote, sowie diverse Sonic-Titel im Sega-Publisher-Sale. Hier die komplette Liste im Überblick:

Xbox One Deals with Gold

Xbox One Spotlight-Angebote:

Xbox 360 Deals with Gold:

Sonic-Publisher-Sale:

6 Kudos
Marulez 15 Kenner - P - 3000 - 24. Januar 2017 - 8:35 #

In meinen Augen nicht wirklich gute Rabatte^^

andreas1806 16 Übertalent - 4841 - 24. Januar 2017 - 8:45 #

Danke für die Liste !

Thomas Barth 21 Motivator - 27532 - 24. Januar 2017 - 9:05 #

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed nehme ich mir mal mit, bei den Sonic Jump & Runs überlege ich lieber noch, hab eh noch die meisten Rare Replay Spiele vor mir. :)

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedinungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Community Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleNo Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daMafia 3 TestGears of War 4 TestIch adblocke, weil es geht haltBPjM: Im Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 Landwirtschaftssimulator 2017 - Test-VideoUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestDishonored 2 TestFar Cry Primal im TestFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestXcom 2 im TestThe Witcher 3: Blood and Wine im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestPS4 Pro: 4X, HDR & Co im VergleichsvideoPSVR mit PS4 Pro (Video)Die besten Skyrim-Modis