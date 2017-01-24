Xbox Live: Deals with Gold, Spotlight-Angebote und Segas Sonic-Publisher-Sale

Denis Michel
24. Januar 2017 - 7:48 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf dem Blog von Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb wurden die Deals with Gold für die laufende Woche vorgestellt. Unter anderem werden hier bis zum 30. Januar 2017 Battlefield 1 (MP-Testnote: 9.0) und Titanfall 2 (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Bionic Commando (Testnote: 6.5) und Blood Knights für die Xbox 360 zu reduzierten Preisen für die Gold-Mitglieder angeboten. Darüber hinaus gibt es Fru und Watch Dogs 2 (Testnote: 8.0) als Spotlight-Angebote, sowie diverse Sonic-Titel im Sega-Publisher-Sale. Hier die komplette Liste im Überblick:
Xbox One Deals with Gold
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy für 12,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Battlefield 1 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Battlefield 1: Deluxe Edition für 53,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Battlefield 1: Ultimate Edition für 104,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 Deluxe Bundle für 75,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Ghostbusters für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Kerbal Space Program für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Kinect Triple Bundle: Beats & Booms & Squids für 17,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
Spy Chameleon für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Star Wars - Battlefront: Ultimate Edition für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Titanfall 2 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Titanfall 2: Deluxe Edition für 45,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Trackmania Turbo für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Trials of the Blood Dragon für 7,25 Euro (50 Prozent)
Xbox One Spotlight-Angebote:
Xbox 360 Deals with Gold:
Sonic-Publisher-Sale:
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Metal Sonic & Outrun für 1,42 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic & Knuckles für 1,42 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic & Sega Racing für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic & Sega Racing: Metal Sonic & Death Egg Zone für 3,34 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic & Sega Racing: Unlock All Characters & Tracks für 2,39 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Adventure für 2,39 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Adventure 2 für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Adventure 2: Battle Mode für 1,42 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Adventure: DX Upgrade für 1,19 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic CD für 2,39 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Free Riders für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Generations für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic the Fighters für 2,39 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic The Hedgehog für 2,39 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 für 2,39 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 für 2,39 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1 für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode 2 für 7,19 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Unleashed für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Unleashed: Abenteuerpack Apotos für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Unleashed: Abenteuerpack Chun-nan für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Unleashed: Abenteuerpack Empire City für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Unleashed: Abenteuerpack Holoska für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Unleashed: Abenteuerpack Mazuri für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sonic Unleashed: Abenteuerpack Spagonia für 1,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
In meinen Augen nicht wirklich gute Rabatte^^
Danke für die Liste !
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed nehme ich mir mal mit, bei den Sonic Jump & Runs überlege ich lieber noch, hab eh noch die meisten Rare Replay Spiele vor mir. :)
