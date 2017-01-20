Playstation Store: „Spiele unter 20 Euro“-Aktion gestartet

PS4
Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 114480 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtDiskutierer: Hat 1000 EXP durch Comments erhalten

20. Januar 2017 - 7:52 — vor 33 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
PS4 ab 244,00 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Wie Sandeep Dawett, der Marketing Coordinator von Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, auf dem offiziellen Playstation Blog bekannt gab, wurde im Playstation Store heute die „Spiele unter 20 Euro“-Aktion gestartet. Ab sofort habt ihr die Möglichkeit zahlreiche PS4-Titel, darunter die Gold Edition von Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare (Testnote: 8.0), Assassin’s Creed Unity (Testnote: 9.0), die Complete Edition von Watch Dogs (Testnote: 9.0), Rayman Legends (Testnote: 9.5) und viele mehr günstig zu ergattern. Die Aktion dauert bis zum 2. Februar 2017. Bis zum 8. Februar gibt es darüber hinaus neue digitale Rabatte auf Titel, wie Overcooked, Axiom Verge, King’s Quest oder auch The Park, sowie diverse PS3 und PS Vita-Angebote. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink).

Spiele unter 20 Euro:

Digitale Rabatte:

PS3-Angebote:

PS-Vita-Angebote:

5 Kudos
Yoshua 17 Shapeshifter - P - 7159 - 20. Januar 2017 - 8:06 #

Wenn man PS+ hat bekommt man nochmal für ein paar Spiele Rabatte wie zb Sword Coast Legend für 9.99€ anstatt 12.99.

Somit habe ich es jetzt mal gekauft.

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedinungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Community Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleNo Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daMafia 3 TestGears of War 4 TestIch adblocke, weil es geht haltBPjM: Im Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestGuide Watch Dogs 2 Landwirtschaftssimulator 2017 - Test-VideoUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestDishonored 2 TestFar Cry Primal im TestFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestXcom 2 im TestThe Witcher 3: Blood and Wine im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im TestPS4 Pro: 4X, HDR & Co im VergleichsvideoPSVR mit PS4 Pro (Video)Die besten Skyrim-Modis