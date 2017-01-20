Playstation Store: „Spiele unter 20 Euro“-Aktion gestartet

Denis Michel
Wie Sandeep Dawett, der Marketing Coordinator von Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe, auf dem offiziellen Playstation Blog bekannt gab, wurde im Playstation Store heute die „Spiele unter 20 Euro“-Aktion gestartet. Ab sofort habt ihr die Möglichkeit zahlreiche PS4-Titel, darunter die Gold Edition von Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare (Testnote: 8.0), Assassin’s Creed Unity (Testnote: 9.0), die Complete Edition von Watch Dogs (Testnote: 9.0), Rayman Legends (Testnote: 9.5) und viele mehr günstig zu ergattern. Die Aktion dauert bis zum 2. Februar 2017. Bis zum 8. Februar gibt es darüber hinaus neue digitale Rabatte auf Titel, wie Overcooked, Axiom Verge, King’s Quest oder auch The Park, sowie diverse PS3 und PS Vita-Angebote. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink).
Spiele unter 20 Euro:
Assassin's Creed Unity für 14,99 Euro (62 Prozent)
Baphomets Fluch 5 - Der Sündenfall für 9,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
Call of Duty - Advanced Warfare: Gold Edition für 19,99 Euro (71 Prozent)
DMC - Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition für 12,99 Euro (67 Prozent)
Driveclub für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Far Cry 4: Gold Edition für 19,99 Euro (71 Prozent)
Lords of the Fallen: Complete Edition für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Rayman Legends für 12,99 Euro (56 Prozent)
Tales of Zestiria für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Watch Dogs: Complete Edition für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
Digitale Rabatte:
Axiom Verge für 8,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Bard's Gold für 3,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
King’s Quest: The Complete Collection für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Nightmares from the Deep - The Cursed Heart für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
Overcooked für 9,99 Euro (37 Prozent)
Shadow Complex: Remastered für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sword Coast Legends für 12,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
Terraria für 6,99 Euro (63 Prozent)
The Legend of Korra für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
The Park für 6,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
PS3-Angebote:
PS-Vita-Angebote:
Wenn man PS+ hat bekommt man nochmal für ein paar Spiele Rabatte wie zb Sword Coast Legend für 9.99€ anstatt 12.99.
Somit habe ich es jetzt mal gekauft.
