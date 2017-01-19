Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Steep, Stellaris, WRC 6, Valkyria Chronicles und weiteren Angeboten

Denis Michel
19. Januar 2017 - 3:18
Auf Steam könnt ihr aktuell im Rahmen des Steam-Midweek-Madness-Programms Ubisofts Extremsportsimulation Steep (Testnote: 6.0) und das 4X-Globalstrategiespiel Stellaris (Testnote: 6.5) günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurden noch weitere Titel, wie die Rallye-Simulation WRC 6, der rundenbasierte Strategie-RPG-Mix Valkyria Chronicles (Testnote: 8.0), sowie der Indie-First-Person-Shooter Superhot im Preis gesenkt. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste mit allen Deals findet ihr wie gewohnt unter dem Quellenlink):
Battlefield - Bad Company 2 für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
Blitzkrieg 3 (Early Access) für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons für 2,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Bulletstorm für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Dead Effect 2 für 3,59 Euro (70 Prozent)
Die Gilde 2: Renaissance für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
Kopanito All-Stars Soccer für 4,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
Melody's Escape für 3,05 Euro (66 Prozent)
Momodora - Reverie Under the Moonlight für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
Siegecraft Commander für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
Steep für 40,19 Euro (33 Prozent)
Stellaris für 26,79 Euro (33 Prozent)
Superhot für 15,40 Euro (33 Prozent)
Valkyria Chronicles für 6,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
WRC 6 für 15,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
