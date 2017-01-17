Xbox Live Deals with Gold & Spotlight-Angebote: Diese Woche mit The Walking Dead, Forza, Back to the Future und mehr

XOne

Xbox One ab 269,99 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Gold-Mitglieder können unter anderem die ersten beiden Staffel von The Walking Dead und ein Forza-Bundle für die Xbox One, sowie Mars - War Logs (Testnote: 7.0) und Contrast für die Xbox 360 erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurde für beide Konsolen die „30th Anniversary Edition“ von Back to the Future - The Game im Preis gesenkt. Als Spotlight-Angebot für Gold- und Silbermitglieder (hier mit einem Sternchen gekennzeichnet) gibt es zudem Rabatt auf den DLC Hupen-Beschleuniger für Forza Horizon 3 (Testnote: 9.0). Hier die komplette Liste der Deals im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis zum 23. Januar 2017):

Xbox One

Xbox 360