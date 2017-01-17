Xbox Live Deals with Gold & Spotlight-Angebote: Diese Woche mit The Walking Dead, Forza, Back to the Future und mehr

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 114083 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtDiskutierer: Hat 1000 EXP durch Comments erhalten

17. Januar 2017 - 11:58 — vor 32 Sekunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Gold-Mitglieder können unter anderem die ersten beiden Staffel von The Walking Dead und ein Forza-Bundle für die Xbox One, sowie Mars - War Logs (Testnote: 7.0) und Contrast für die Xbox 360 erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurde für beide Konsolen die „30th Anniversary Edition“ von Back to the Future - The Game im Preis gesenkt. Als Spotlight-Angebot für Gold- und Silbermitglieder (hier mit einem Sternchen gekennzeichnet) gibt es zudem Rabatt auf den DLC Hupen-Beschleuniger für Forza Horizon 3 (Testnote: 9.0). Hier die komplette Liste der Deals im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis zum 23. Januar 2017):

Xbox One

Xbox 360

2 Kudos
andreas1806 16 Übertalent - 4828 - 17. Januar 2017 - 12:02 #

Vielen Dank für die Liste ;)

Hendrik -ZG- 25 Platin-Gamer - P - 62127 - 17. Januar 2017 - 12:25 #

Was bitte ist denn ein Hupenbeschleuniger ? :D
Und wieso kostet Back to the Future auf 360 4,99 hingegen auf One 8,25 ?

Wunderheiler 19 Megatalent - 19842 - 17. Januar 2017 - 12:39 #

Bei Forza Horizon 3 kannst du verschiedene Hupen freispielen (oder halt zu kaufen) ;)

andreas1806 16 Übertalent - 4828 - 17. Januar 2017 - 12:42 #

musste auch lachen und dachte aus unerfindlichen Gründen an DOA Extrem Beach Volleyball. Zumindest nen Beach gibt's bei Forza H 3 auch ;)

NickL 13 Koop-Gamer - 1596 - 17. Januar 2017 - 12:42 #

Weil die auf der One sicherlich die neuere überarbeitete Version ist. Auf der 360 wohl noch die alte Erstauflage.

