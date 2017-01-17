Xbox Live Deals with Gold & Spotlight-Angebote: Diese Woche mit The Walking Dead, Forza, Back to the Future und mehr

Denis Michel
17. Januar 2017 - 11:58 — vor 32 Sekunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Gold-Mitglieder können unter anderem die ersten beiden Staffel von The Walking Dead und ein Forza-Bundle für die Xbox One, sowie Mars - War Logs (Testnote: 7.0) und Contrast für die Xbox 360 erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurde für beide Konsolen die „30th Anniversary Edition“ von Back to the Future - The Game im Preis gesenkt. Als Spotlight-Angebot für Gold- und Silbermitglieder (hier mit einem Sternchen gekennzeichnet) gibt es zudem Rabatt auf den DLC Hupen-Beschleuniger für Forza Horizon 3 (Testnote: 9.0). Hier die komplette Liste der Deals im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis zum 23. Januar 2017):
Xbox One
-
Back to the Future - The Game: 30th Anniversary Edition für 8,25 Euro (67 Prozent)
-
Eventide - Slavic Fable für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
-
Forza Horizon 2 & Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle für 40,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Forza Horizon 2: Autopass für 5,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Forza Horizon 2: Fast & Furious Auto-Paket für 2,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Forza Horizon 3: Autopass für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
Forza Horizon 3: Hupen-Beschleuniger für 0,89 Euro (67 Prozent)*
-
Infinite Air with Mark McMorris für 19,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
-
R.B.I. Baseball 16 für 6,60 Euro (67 Prozent)
-
Rocksmith 2014 Edition: Remastered für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Siegecraft Commander für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Song of the Deep für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
The Walking Dead: Season Bundle 1 & 2 für 14,85 Euro (67 Prozent)
Xbox 360
-
Back to the Future: 30th Anniversary Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Contrast für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Landwirtschafts-Simulator für 4,99 für Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Mars - War Logs für 2,37 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Omerta - City of Gangsters für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Omerta - City of Gangsters: Damsel in Distress für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Omerta - City of Gangsters: The Arms Industry für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Omerta - City of Gangsters: The Bulgarian Colossus für 0,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Omerta - City of Gangsters: The Con Artist für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Omerta - City of Gangsters: The Japanese Incentive für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
Vielen Dank für die Liste ;)
Was bitte ist denn ein Hupenbeschleuniger ? :D
Und wieso kostet Back to the Future auf 360 4,99 hingegen auf One 8,25 ?
Bei Forza Horizon 3 kannst du verschiedene Hupen freispielen (oder halt zu kaufen) ;)
musste auch lachen und dachte aus unerfindlichen Gründen an DOA Extrem Beach Volleyball. Zumindest nen Beach gibt's bei Forza H 3 auch ;)
Weil die auf der One sicherlich die neuere überarbeitete Version ist. Auf der 360 wohl noch die alte Erstauflage.
