Xbox Live Deals with Gold: Diese Woche mit Assetto Corsa, Sword Coast Legends, Defiance und mehr

Denis Michel
3. Januar 2017 - 14:08
Microsofts Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Bis zum 9. Januar 2017 habt ihr als Xbox-Live-Goldmitglied die Möglichkeit unter anderem Assetto Corsa (Testnote: 7.0) und The Telltale Collection für die Xbox One, sowie Defiance (Testnote: 7.0) und MX vs. ATV Alive für die Xbox 360 günstiger zu erwerben. Als Xbox-One-Spotlight-Angebot für Gold- und Silbermitglieder wurde diesmal Sword Coast Legends (Testnote: 7.0) im Preis gesenkt. Hier die komplette Liste der Deals im Überblick:
Xbox One
-
Adam’s Venture: Origins für 25,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Assetto Corsa für 33,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Assetto Corsa: DLC Season Pass für 20,09 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Awesomenauts Assemble! für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Dead Island Retro Revenge für 2,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
Sword Coast Legends für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
The BunnyLord: Pro Hater Pack für 9,75 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
The Long Dark (Game Preview) für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
The Telltale Collection für 36,30 Euro (67 Prozent)
-
Ultimate Overdrive Pack: Awesomenauts Assemble! für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Zombie Driver: Ultimate Edition für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
Xbox 360
-
Defiance: Apex-Archenjäger-Bündel für 49,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Defiance: Entwickeltes Archenjäger-Bündel für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Defiance: Gold Edition für 25,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
-
MX vs. ATV Alive für 5,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
MX vs. ATV Reflex für 4,49 Euro (85 Prozent)
-
MX vs. ATV Supercross für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
MX vs. ATV Untamed für 4,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants für 4,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Port Royale 3: Dawn of Pirates für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Port Royale 3: Harbour Master für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Port Royale 3: New Adventures für 1,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sword Coast Legends im MP wirklich witzig. Ansonsten ist die WOche auf der One eher dürftig
Wenn man d3 im mp mag, mag man dann auch scl? Thx
Hab mir gestern mal wieder Assetto gebraucht gekauft. Den Season Pass nehme ich nun mit
Mhm, Sword Coast Legends würde erstmal auf dem PoS landen. Spielen wollte ich es als D&D- und Drizzt-Fan aber schon noch. ;)
