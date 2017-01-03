Xbox Live Deals with Gold: Diese Woche mit Assetto Corsa, Sword Coast Legends, Defiance und mehr

XOne

Xbox One ab 289,99 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Microsofts Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Bis zum 9. Januar 2017 habt ihr als Xbox-Live-Goldmitglied die Möglichkeit unter anderem Assetto Corsa (Testnote: 7.0) und The Telltale Collection für die Xbox One, sowie Defiance (Testnote: 7.0) und MX vs. ATV Alive für die Xbox 360 günstiger zu erwerben. Als Xbox-One-Spotlight-Angebot für Gold- und Silbermitglieder wurde diesmal Sword Coast Legends (Testnote: 7.0) im Preis gesenkt. Hier die komplette Liste der Deals im Überblick:

Xbox One

Xbox 360