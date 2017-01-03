Xbox Live Deals with Gold: Diese Woche mit Assetto Corsa, Sword Coast Legends, Defiance und mehr

XOne
3. Januar 2017 - 14:08
Microsofts Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ gab auf seinem Blog die Deals with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Bis zum 9. Januar 2017 habt ihr als Xbox-Live-Goldmitglied die Möglichkeit unter anderem Assetto Corsa (Testnote: 7.0) und The Telltale Collection für die Xbox One, sowie Defiance (Testnote: 7.0) und MX vs. ATV Alive für die Xbox 360 günstiger zu erwerben. Als Xbox-One-Spotlight-Angebot für Gold- und Silbermitglieder wurde diesmal Sword Coast Legends (Testnote: 7.0) im Preis gesenkt. Hier die komplette Liste der Deals im Überblick:

Xbox One

Xbox 360

CptnKewl - 3. Januar 2017 - 15:28

Sword Coast Legends im MP wirklich witzig. Ansonsten ist die WOche auf der One eher dürftig

Vampiro - 3. Januar 2017 - 16:50

Wenn man d3 im mp mag, mag man dann auch scl? Thx

andreas1806 - 3. Januar 2017 - 16:11

Hab mir gestern mal wieder Assetto gebraucht gekauft. Den Season Pass nehme ich nun mit

Maverick - 3. Januar 2017 - 16:45

Mhm, Sword Coast Legends würde erstmal auf dem PoS landen. Spielen wollte ich es als D&D- und Drizzt-Fan aber schon noch. ;)

