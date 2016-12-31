GOG-Weekend mit Spielen von Kalypso, Cinemaware und DotEmu

Denis Michel
111314 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
31. Dezember 2016 - 0:45
Die Online-Plattform GOG.com bietet an diesem Wochenende wieder eine Reihe ausgewählter DRM-freier Titel zu reduzierten Preisen an. Dieses mal könnt ihr Spiele aus den Portfolios von Kalypso Media Digital, Cinemaware, sowie DotEmu erwerben und dabei teilweise bis zu 75 Prozent sparen. Hier sind ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store:
-
Cultures 1+2 für 2,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
-
Defender of the Crown für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
-
Double Dragon Trilogy für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Dungeons 2 für 10,49 Euro (65 Prozent)
-
Gobliiins Pack für 1,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Grand Ages: Medieval für 10,49 Euro (65 Prozent)
-
Omerta - City of Gangsters: Gold Edition für 11,19 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Port Royale für 2,29 Euro (59 Prozent)
-
Raiden Legacy für 2,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
-
Raptor - Call of the Shadows: 2010 Edition für 1,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Rocket Ranger: Emulated Amiga Edition für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
-
Tropico 5: Complete Collection für 13,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen