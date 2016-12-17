GOG-Weekend: Bis zu 80% Rabatt auf Eador, Warlords Battlecry 3, Seven Kingdoms und mehr

Denis Michel
109553 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
17. Dezember 2016 - 14:42 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Die Online-Plattform GOG.com bietet im Rahmen einer Wochenendaktion wieder eine Reihe ausgewählter DRM-freier Titel von Snowbird Games, Enlight Software und Jundroo zu teilweise bis zu 80 Prozent günstigeren Preisen an. Unter anderem finden sich Eador - Masters of the Broken World, Warlords Battlecry 3 und Seven Kingdoms 2 HD in der Liste. Alle Preise gelten bis zum 20. Dezember, um 17:59 Uhr (deutscher Zeit). Das komplette Angebot, mit GG-Partnerlinks, sieht wie folgt aus:
-
Blood & Gold - Caribbean! für 7,49 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Capitalism 2 für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Capitalism Plus für 1,19 Euro (79 Prozent)
-
Eador - Masters of the Broken World für 3,79 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Eador - Masters of the Broken World: Allied Forces für 0,79 Euro (79 Prozent)
-
Eador - Genesis für 1,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Restaurant Empire für 1,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Seven Kingdoms 2 HD für 2,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
-
Seven Kingdoms - Ancient Adversaries für 1,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
SimplePlanes für 7,29 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
Warlords Battlecry 3 für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
Leider nichts dabei, um meine Sammlung zu vervollständigen.
Kommentar hinzufügen