GOG-Weekend: Bis zu 80% Rabatt auf Eador, Warlords Battlecry 3, Seven Kingdoms und mehr

Die Online-Plattform GOG.com bietet im Rahmen einer Wochenendaktion wieder eine Reihe ausgewählter DRM-freier Titel von Snowbird Games, Enlight Software und Jundroo zu teilweise bis zu 80 Prozent günstigeren Preisen an. Unter anderem finden sich Eador - Masters of the Broken World, Warlords Battlecry 3 und Seven Kingdoms 2 HD in der Liste. Alle Preise gelten bis zum 20. Dezember, um 17:59 Uhr (deutscher Zeit). Das komplette Angebot, mit GG-Partnerlinks, sieht wie folgt aus: