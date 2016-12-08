The Last of Us - Part 2: Originaltrack schießt nach der Trailer-Premiere auf Platz 1 der Spotify-Top-50-UK-Charts

PS4

Vergangenen Woche hat Naughty Dogs im Rahmen der diesjährigen Playstation Experience den ersten Trailer zum kommenden Action-Adventure The Last of Us - Part 2 präsentiert (siehe dazu auch unsere News hier: The Last of Us - Part 2: Offiziell auf der PSX angekündigt // Trailer). Im besagten Clip sehen wir erstmals eine erwachsene Ellie, die auf ihrer Gitarre den Song „Through the Valley“ performt. Das Original stammt von Shawn James & The Shapeshifters und schoss kurz nach der Premiere des Trailers an die Spitze der Spotify-Top-50-UK-Charts.

Den besagten Song könnt ihr euch in voller Länger unterhalb dieser Zeilen zu Gemüte führen. Wer einen kostenlosen Spotify-Account hat, kann sich das Lied auch ohne Qualitätsverlust auf der Online-Musikplattform anhören. Folgt dazu einfach dem Quellenlink. Hier die Lyrics dazu:

I walk through the valley of the shadow of death.

I fear no evil because I'm blind to it all.

My mind and my gun they comfort me,

because I know I'll kill my enemies when they come.

Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life,

and I will dwell on this earth forevermore.

I walk beside the still waters and they restore my soul,

but I can't walk on the path of the right because I'm wrong.

Well I came upon a man at the top of a hill,

call himself the savior of the human race.

Said he come to save the world from destruction and pain,

but I said how can you save the world from itself.

Because I walk through the valley of the shadow of death.

I fear no evil because I'm blind.

I walk beside the still waters and they restore my soul,

but I know when I die my soul is damned.