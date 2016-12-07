Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Rust, Kingdom Wars 2 - Battles und mehr

Denis Michel
107796 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
7. Dezember 2016 - 2:20 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Steam hält aktuell im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms wieder ein paar Angebote für die Schnäppchenjäger parat. Neben dem Survival-Spiel Rust und dem Strategietitel Kingdom Wars 2 - Battles wurden auch die beiden Adventure-Sammlungen The New Adventure Company Hits Collection und die Daedalic Comedy Selection, sowie diverse einzelne Titel, wie Crashlands, Dex, Long Live the Queen und Abyss - Die Geister von Eden im Preis reduziert. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste gibt es unter dem Quellenlink):
-
8-Bit Armies: Complete Edition für 9,75 Euro (58 Prozent)
-
Abyss - Die Geister von Eden für 2,39 Euro (70 Prozent)
-
Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Badland: Game of the Year Edition für 2,39 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Crashlands für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
-
Deponia Doomsday für 17,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
Dex für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Earthlock - Festival of Magic für 18,47 Euro (34 Prozent)
-
Kingdom Wars 2 - Battles für 6,45 Euro (66 Prozent)
-
Light and Dark Bundle (Slender + Valley) für 16,78 Euro (44 Prozent)
-
Long Live The Queen für 5,49 Euro (45 Prozent)
-
Rust (Early Access) für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
The Daedalic Comedy Selection für 6,74 Euro (85 Prozent)
-
The Fall of the Dungeon Guardians für 6,79 Euro (66 Prozent)
-
The New Adventure Company Hits Collection für 17,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Two Worlds Collection für 3,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
Kann jemand was zu Bounty Train (mit Daedalic als Publisher) sagen? Kommt da noch was? Da gab es seit August scheinbar kein Update mehr, ist aber weiter im Early Access...
