Steam-Midweek-Madness mit Rust, Kingdom Wars 2 - Battles und mehr

Steam hält aktuell im Rahmen des Midweek-Madness-Programms wieder ein paar Angebote für die Schnäppchenjäger parat. Neben dem Survival-Spiel Rust und dem Strategietitel Kingdom Wars 2 - Battles wurden auch die beiden Adventure-Sammlungen The New Adventure Company Hits Collection und die Daedalic Comedy Selection, sowie diverse einzelne Titel, wie Crashlands, Dex, Long Live the Queen und Abyss - Die Geister von Eden im Preis reduziert. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store (die komplette Liste gibt es unter dem Quellenlink):