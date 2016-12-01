Die Zwerge: Titelsong „Children of the Smith“ von Blind Guardian veröffentlicht

2. Dezember 2016 - 14:18
Die deutsche Metal-Band Blind Guardian hat den Titelsong für das gestern erschienene Taktik-Rollenspiel Die Zwerge (im Test) veröffentlicht. Die Zusammenarbeit mit der Gruppe rund um den Sänger Hansi Kürsch wurde bereits im September dieses Jahres während der Crowdfunding-Aktion auf Kickstarter angekündigt. Den „Children of the Smith“ (zu Deutsch: „die Kinder des Schmieds“) getauften Clip könnt ihr euch am Ende dieser Meldung anschauen.

Blind Guardian steuert aber nicht nur die musikalische Untermalung zum Spiel bei, sondern wurde auch im Spiel in einer Quest verewigt, die Tungdil und seine Gefährten auf ihrer Reise absolvieren. In der Vergangenheit hat die Band bereits diverse Fantasy-Songs hervorgebracht, darunter auch das Konzeptalbum „Nightfall In Middle-Earth“ - eine musikalische Zusammenfassung von Tolkiens Silmarillion, die unter anderem Klassiker, wie „Mirror Mirror“ und „Nightfall“ enthält. Der Titel „The Bard’s Song“ gehört ebenfalls zu den bekanntesten Fantasy-Kompositionen der Gruppe.

Children of the Smith (Vocals):

The old rhymes
They‘re on my mind

We‘re one tribe
We share our memories
Clear and bright
We walk as one
Our lines are bound together
We share fate
We share one fate
We share fate

Voices calling, I‘m the one
A glorious vision
What may come

Now let our axes sing an anthem
The glory of all dwarves
Protector of the free lands
We redeem our mission
We‘re brothers, one by one
Divine Smith‘s valiant sons
By Vraccas
It‘s our destiny

We are the chosen
We are the children
We are forged in fire
And made of stone

We are the guardians of the realm
From the beginning till the end
We will praise the Divine
Who will last till eternity

Forged in fire we were born
We‘re made of stone
By Old father‘s hand
Gave life to us, and more
Then from father to son
He made us dwarves
The guardians of the lands
Still we carry on
Stand side by side
We will defeat the fiercest enemy

We are the chosen
We are the children
We are forged in fire and made of stone
We are the guardians of the realm
From the beginning till the end
We will praise the Divine
He will last till eternity

We are the chosen
We are the children
We are forged in fire and made of stone
We are the guardians of the realm
From the beginning till the end
We will praise the Divine
The old smith
We‘ll be thine

We are the chosen
We are the chosen ones
We are the children

We‘re the children
We are born to be
The guardians of the realm

We‘re the children
We are born to be
The eternal guardians of the land

Maik 20 Gold-Gamer - - 21478 - 2. Dezember 2016 - 14:29 #

Nettes Stück, aber kein Ohrwurm. Ich finde es sogar überlastet, wenn das Orchester zusätzlich anfängt. Klingt teilweise sehr chaotisch für mein Ohr.

Faerwynn 17 Shapeshifter - P - 6654 - 2. Dezember 2016 - 15:21 #

Du hörst nicht so viel Metal, oder? :) Für mich ist der Song eher etwas zu einfach strukturiert, ein sehr typisches Symphonic Metal Stück.

Ich finds ganz nett, aber es kommt nicht an die alten Klassiker auf BGs Hochphase auf Imaginations from the other Side oder Nightfall in Middle-Earth heran.

Aber als Titeltrack für ein Spiel sehr schöne Idee. Ich mochte das damals auch mit In Extremo in Gothic.

Old Lion - 2. Dezember 2016 - 15:33

Nicht zu vergleichen mit Ed Sheeran!

Nicht zu vergleichen mit Ed Sheeran!

