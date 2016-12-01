Die Zwerge: Titelsong „Children of the Smith“ von Blind Guardian veröffentlicht

PC XOne PS4 Linux MacOS

Die deutsche Metal-Band Blind Guardian hat den Titelsong für das gestern erschienene Taktik-Rollenspiel Die Zwerge (im Test) veröffentlicht. Die Zusammenarbeit mit der Gruppe rund um den Sänger Hansi Kürsch wurde bereits im September dieses Jahres während der Crowdfunding-Aktion auf Kickstarter angekündigt. Den „Children of the Smith“ (zu Deutsch: „die Kinder des Schmieds“) getauften Clip könnt ihr euch am Ende dieser Meldung anschauen.

Blind Guardian steuert aber nicht nur die musikalische Untermalung zum Spiel bei, sondern wurde auch im Spiel in einer Quest verewigt, die Tungdil und seine Gefährten auf ihrer Reise absolvieren. In der Vergangenheit hat die Band bereits diverse Fantasy-Songs hervorgebracht, darunter auch das Konzeptalbum „Nightfall In Middle-Earth“ - eine musikalische Zusammenfassung von Tolkiens Silmarillion, die unter anderem Klassiker, wie „Mirror Mirror“ und „Nightfall“ enthält. Der Titel „The Bard’s Song“ gehört ebenfalls zu den bekanntesten Fantasy-Kompositionen der Gruppe.

Children of the Smith (Vocals):

The old rhymes

They‘re on my mind

We‘re one tribe

We share our memories

Clear and bright

We walk as one

Our lines are bound together

We share fate

We share one fate

We share fate

Voices calling, I‘m the one

A glorious vision

What may come

Now let our axes sing an anthem

The glory of all dwarves

Protector of the free lands

We redeem our mission

We‘re brothers, one by one

Divine Smith‘s valiant sons

By Vraccas

It‘s our destiny

We are the chosen

We are the children

We are forged in fire

And made of stone

We are the guardians of the realm

From the beginning till the end

We will praise the Divine

Who will last till eternity

Forged in fire we were born

We‘re made of stone

By Old father‘s hand

Gave life to us, and more

Then from father to son

He made us dwarves

The guardians of the lands

Still we carry on

Stand side by side

We will defeat the fiercest enemy

We are the chosen

We are the children

We are forged in fire and made of stone

We are the guardians of the realm

From the beginning till the end

We will praise the Divine

He will last till eternity

We are the chosen

We are the children

We are forged in fire and made of stone

We are the guardians of the realm

From the beginning till the end

We will praise the Divine

The old smith

We‘ll be thine

We are the chosen

We are the chosen ones

We are the children

We‘re the children

We are born to be

The guardians of the realm

We‘re the children

We are born to be

The eternal guardians of the land